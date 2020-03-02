Out of the past: March 2

1995

Gary R. Wagoner, project director for construction of Boyd Gaming Corp.'s project in Cape Girardeau, says he believes Boyd will ask that the riverboat not be required to cruise the river; Boyd has requested, and received, dockside privileges at its Kansas City project, which is now under construction.

Civil War enthusiasts again can find the grave of William L. Jeffers, a Confederate colonel buried in Jackson City Cemetery; a new white military marker has been placed on the grave, courtesy of the U.S. Veterans Administration; it was set up last week by Ford and Sons Funeral Home.

1970

Plans for construction of a $5 million comprehensive medical and dental complex to be located in the vicinity of the Interstate 55 and Route K intersection were announced yesterday by the Cape Girardeau Doctor's Park Corp.; 18 city doctors are involved in the enormous project, which will be the most comprehensive health service center for ambulatory care between St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee.

Mrs. Paul Bukstein announces she is no longer a candidate for the one-year seat on the Cape Girardeau Board of Education to be filled at the April 7 school election; she says she has withdrawn her name in order to lend her support and efforts toward the election of Mrs. George A. Ketcham for that seat and because there is a possibility her family will be moving from the Cape Girardeau area.