Out of the past: March 2

Gary R. Wagoner, project director for construction of Boyd Gaming Corp.'s project in Cape Girardeau, says he believes Boyd will ask that the riverboat not be required to cruise the river; Boyd has requested, and received, dockside privileges at its Kansas City project, which is now under construction.
Civil War enthusiasts again can find the grave of William L. Jeffers, a Confederate colonel buried in Jackson City Cemetery; a new white military marker has been placed on the grave, courtesy of the U.S. Veterans Administration; it was set up last week by Ford and Sons Funeral Home.
Plans for construction of a $5 million comprehensive medical and dental complex to be located in the vicinity of the Interstate 55 and Route K intersection were announced yesterday by the Cape Girardeau Doctor's Park Corp.; 18 city doctors are involved in the enormous project, which will be the most comprehensive health service center for ambulatory care between St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee.
Mrs. Paul Bukstein announces she is no longer a candidate for the one-year seat on the Cape Girardeau Board of Education to be filled at the April 7 school election; she says she has withdrawn her name in order to lend her support and efforts toward the election of Mrs. George A. Ketcham for that seat and because there is a possibility her family will be moving from the Cape Girardeau area.
Although various agencies are checking their overall plans, there is no reason to believe there will be a major flood of the Mississippi and Ohio rivers in coming weeks; Col. G.W. Miller, district U.S. Engineer at Memphis, asks The Missourian to reassure residents of the Birds Point-New Madrid Floodway there is no immediate possibility of the spillway being placed in operation.
After nearly two years of service in the Pacific theater of operations, Capt. Jack L . Oliver is home on leave with his wife and small son and his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Allen L. Oliver, 850 Alta Vista Drive; this was his introduction to his young son, who was born after he left for foreign service.
P.A. Noland, formerly a tenant on the Bowman Brothers farm near Jackson, has accepted a position as manager of the Upper College Farm on the Bend Road; among the various duties connected with managing this farm will be the care of a large orchard, reputed to be the largest in this vicinity.
A telegram is received by boat agent Irvin Albert from Capt. W.H. Leyhe of the steamer Bald Eagle, saying because of weather, the packet won't make its first spring trip until March 5; government towboats have been plying the river for the last two weeks.
