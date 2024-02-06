Out of the past: March 2

1994

The Cape Girardeau City Council met yesterday behind closed doors to iron out final details in the city's process to endorse one of two riverboat gaming proposals; that process will culminate Monday, when the council is slated to recommend that either Boyd Gaming or Lady Luck Gaming be granted a license to operate a riverboat casino in Cape Girardeau.

After serving as county auditor during Cape Girardeau County's transition from third-class to second-class status, H. Weldon Macke says he is seeking re-election in the hopes of being part of moving the county toward first-class status in 1996.

1969

The Rev. Lester B. Butler, a native of western Kentucky assumes the pastorate of Bethany Baptist Church; he has been pastor of the First Baptist Church of Delta for the past five years.

ST. LOUIS -- James E. Reeves of Caruthersville, Missouri, yesterday was sworn in as the interim successor to Veryl L. Riddle as U.S. attorney for eastern Missouri; Riddle of Malden, Missouri, resigned to become a senior partner in the St. Louis law firm of Bryan, Cave, McPheeters and McRoberts.