Out of the past: March 18

1998

Cape Girardeau's Weed and Seed committee has established the city's south side for its first project; the committee met last night to decide how to distribute about $40,000 to groups that provide educational development and recreational activities on the city's south side; funds will go to the Civic Center, the Greater Dimension Church of God in Christ, May Greene Elementary School and the Salvation Army.

A joint committee of Cape Girardeau and Jackson city officials came away from an hour-long meeting yesterday with a desire to develop 5-, 10- and 20-year annexation plans to accommodate growth of both cities; it was the first meeting of the committee, which wants to develop a map that outlines possible future boundaries for the two cities.

1973

An office for Birthright, an emergency counseling service for pregnant women, will open in temporary headquarters at 220 S. Sprigg St., the first part of April, says Bernice Buehrle, coordinator for the volunteer service; the office will serve as a crisis center for pregnant women, whether married or not, offering everything from help in arranging transportation for physician visits to providing temporary care for other children while a mother is hospitalized with her new baby to helping an unwed mother deal with her situation.

The Singing LaClares from Festus, Missouri, sing at the morning service and again at the 2 p.m. service as part of Bethel Assembly of God's 20th anniversary celebration; now located at 1855 Perryville Road, the congregation began 20 years ago in a store building on Broadway.