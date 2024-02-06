Out of the past: March 16

1997

The Rev. Brendan Dempsey celebrates the 10th anniversary of his ordination into the ministry during the morning worship service at First Presbyterian Church; a guest is the Rev. Robert Reynolds, executive presbyter of Giddings-Lovejoy Presbytery; Dempsey was ordained Feb. 15, 1987, in the Lehigh Presbytery at Pen Argyl, Pennsylvania.

The Rev. Robert F. Klein Sr. has been appointed to serve as full-time interim pastor at St. Mark Lutheran Church; Klein came to St. Mark from Joy Lutheran Church in O'Fallon, Missouri, where he had served as pastor/developer since 1994; prior to that he was pastor at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Jefferson City more than 20 years; his beginning parish was in Bassett, Nebraska.

1972

An advisory committee that would coordinate health care services in seven Southeast Missouri counties has been proposed in an effort to curb spiraling medical and hospital costs; formation of a comprehensive health planning agency -- similar to one already operating in the Bootheel -- was proposed yesterday during a meeting of the Southeast Missouri District Council of the Missouri Hospital Association.

Plans to improve Perryville Road north of Cape Rock Drive with a 36-foot-wide curbed concrete pavement will be explained to interested property owners at an informal meeting March 29; in the meantime, the city will proceed with steps to acquire right of way for the improvement; the city and Cape Special Road District will share in the cost of the proposed improvement, along with abutting property owners.