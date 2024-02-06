Out of the past: March 16

The Rev. Brendan Dempsey celebrates the 10th anniversary of his ordination into the ministry during the morning worship service at First Presbyterian Church; a guest is the Rev. Robert Reynolds, executive presbyter of Giddings-Lovejoy Presbytery; Dempsey was ordained Feb. 15, 1987, in the Lehigh Presbytery at Pen Argyl, Pennsylvania.
The Rev. Robert F. Klein Sr. has been appointed to serve as full-time interim pastor at St. Mark Lutheran Church; Klein came to St. Mark from Joy Lutheran Church in O'Fallon, Missouri, where he had served as pastor/developer since 1994; prior to that he was pastor at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Jefferson City more than 20 years; his beginning parish was in Bassett, Nebraska.
An advisory committee that would coordinate health care services in seven Southeast Missouri counties has been proposed in an effort to curb spiraling medical and hospital costs; formation of a comprehensive health planning agency -- similar to one already operating in the Bootheel -- was proposed yesterday during a meeting of the Southeast Missouri District Council of the Missouri Hospital Association.
Plans to improve Perryville Road north of Cape Rock Drive with a 36-foot-wide curbed concrete pavement will be explained to interested property owners at an informal meeting March 29; in the meantime, the city will proceed with steps to acquire right of way for the improvement; the city and Cape Special Road District will share in the cost of the proposed improvement, along with abutting property owners.
Officers recently elected by the congregation of the Presbyterian Church are inducted at the morning worship service; those invested as elders of the church are Professor Lynn H. Harris, Archie H. McNeely and Martin Nelson; deacons installed are Gordon L. Goodwin, Oscar Hirsch, James R. Moorehead Jr., William A. Shivelbine and Walter H. Timm.
The Rev. J.L. Hatcher, pastor of the Church of God Mission the past 3 1/2 years, has resigned the pulpit of the church to accept a pastorate in Pryor, Oklahoma; he came to the local church in 1945 from the Church of God in Vanduser, Missouri
Cape Girardeau County Clerk Blucher Sperling has issued more than 300 hunting licenses since the beginning of this year; just now, the fishermen are getting their permits to wield the rod; a warning posted at the county courthouse in Jackson by the state game and fish warden explains it is unlawful to take, catch or kill fish in any of Missouri waters except by hook and line, gig, spear or trot line; this eliminates dynamiting, shooting fish with firearms, seining, hand fishing and any other methods, including fish traps.
Organization of a Lions Club in Cape Girardeau is affected at a luncheon in the Chamber of Commerce rooms; 26 Cape Girardeau men sign up as charter members; officers are named unanimously, with R.L. Dearmont chosen chairman.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
