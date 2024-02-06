Out of the past: March 16

1996

City leaders mingled with the public yesterday at the Jackson City Hall open house, beaming like proud parents and pointing out all the building's special features; the city left the old City Hall on South High Street Dec. 29 and opened at the Court Street building on Jan. 2; the new building, formerly occupied by Boatmen's Bank, had been appraised at more than $1 million; the city paid $625,000 for it and invested another $125,000 in renovations and furnishings; the result is a larger, more modern facility to house city offices and the library.

Motivational speaker Bill Sanders spoke to more than 3,000 Southeast Missouri area teachers Friday at the 120th annual Southeast Missouri District Teachers Meeting at the Show Me Center; the meeting offers teachers a chance to regroup and recharge as they head into the final stretch of the school year.

1971

Although damage resulting from Sunday night's storm appears to be mounting rapidly, it shouldn't compare with the high losses from three hail storms since the 1949 tornado, insurance adjusters believe; practically all insurance companies in Cape Girardeau have filed claims for damages from the recent storm, but none indicate it will compare with damages from a hail storm which struck the entire city in 1953 and others in the northern and west portions in 1958 and 1963.

Women's liberation is even infiltrating the Boy Scouts of America; the Exploring Division of Boys Scouts will admit teen-age girls to full membership beginning April 1, says Connie M. Hay, executive of the Southeast Missouri Council; the BSA's national executive board recently approved the action, ending the high school-age Explorer program as an all-male institution.