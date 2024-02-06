Out of the past: March 15

1949

Informed by its attorney that there was doubt of the validity of the entire ordinance, the Cape Girardeau City Council yesterday repealed its court-contested electrical wiring code; city attorney Al Spradling recommended that the council repeal the ordinance and begin immediately to search for someone who is an electrical engineer to write an ordinance that is both practical and efficient.

Formation of the Goodwin Poultry Co. in Jackson, which will operate the plant formerly run by Absogood Packing Co., is announced; operators of the new business are president J.R. Bowman, who will also serve as manager of the plant, vice president R.B. Goodwin and secretary-treasurer J.J. Bowman; the plant will be in the building owned by the Dry Food Processor and Wisconsin Corp., which purchased the property in 1943; it had been operated by the Absogood company under direction of Sam Steinberg and Milton Ostrowski; Steinberg left for New York today, while Ostrowski will remain in Jackson; Goodwin Poultry will continue in the general poultry business, operating as a processing and dressing firm and egg plant and maintain ice plant and cold storage facilities.

1924

The fate of the Cape Girardeau Northern Railway will be decided Monday in Common Pleas Court; Judge John A. Snider will be asked to approve foreclosure proceedings on the road and order its immediate sale under an agreement made by attorneys representing various creditors; every attorney who represents any creditor of the road, either prior to or subsequent to foreclosure proceedings in 1914, has been notified of the hearing, and it is expected that at least 50 attorneys will be present Monday to take part, some of them coming from a distance.

Fire, originating in an upstairs apartment, gutted the interior of the second story of the building occupied by the People’s Store at Main and Independence streets at midnight Friday, causing water damage to the stock of goods in the store estimated at $15,000; a tin roof on the building prevented smoke from escaping in large quantities; police officers with their revolvers shot out the windows in the attic and second floor, allowing smoke to escape.

