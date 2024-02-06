Out of the past: March 15

1997

The Cape Girardeau chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People voted last night not to support the Cape Girardeau school bond issue April 1; NAACP branch president Michael Sterling says there are a number of reasons the organization doesn't support the bond issue; topping the list is the small percentage of black teachers in the district.

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- More than 30 weary teachers and others whooped for joy when the Charleston Board of Education finally ended a closed meeting at 2 a.m. Friday; "Joe Forrest has been reinstated as principal at Charleston High School," announced Board of Education president Eddie Barnhill at the close of the meeting, which began early Thursday night; the announcement ended a month of confusion and anger within the school district that began when board members fired Forrest by a split vote in February.

1972

Charles Warneke, an aerospace engineer with McDonnell-Douglas Aircraft Corp. of St. Louis, was the guest speaker at the Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair; McDonnell-Douglas is one of four firms bidding for the nation's space shuttle; Warneke tells the students that the previous design of placing a spaceship in orbit by piggybacking the shuttle on a booster plane has been scrapped and instead the shuttle will be boosted into orbit on rockets which will be jettisoned at the proper time.

A charge set off by lightning traveling through a telephone wire leading into the Cape Girardeau police headquarters switchboard and on through a receiver during the height of an evening storm results in injury to the dispatcher; Sgt. Robert F. Ross will be away from work at least two days because of a severe ear injury.