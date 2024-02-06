Out of the past: March 15

The Cape Girardeau chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People voted last night not to support the Cape Girardeau school bond issue April 1; NAACP branch president Michael Sterling says there are a number of reasons the organization doesn't support the bond issue; topping the list is the small percentage of black teachers in the district.
CHARLESTON, Mo. -- More than 30 weary teachers and others whooped for joy when the Charleston Board of Education finally ended a closed meeting at 2 a.m. Friday; "Joe Forrest has been reinstated as principal at Charleston High School," announced Board of Education president Eddie Barnhill at the close of the meeting, which began early Thursday night; the announcement ended a month of confusion and anger within the school district that began when board members fired Forrest by a split vote in February.
Charles Warneke, an aerospace engineer with McDonnell-Douglas Aircraft Corp. of St. Louis, was the guest speaker at the Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair; McDonnell-Douglas is one of four firms bidding for the nation's space shuttle; Warneke tells the students that the previous design of placing a spaceship in orbit by piggybacking the shuttle on a booster plane has been scrapped and instead the shuttle will be boosted into orbit on rockets which will be jettisoned at the proper time.
A charge set off by lightning traveling through a telephone wire leading into the Cape Girardeau police headquarters switchboard and on through a receiver during the height of an evening storm results in injury to the dispatcher; Sgt. Robert F. Ross will be away from work at least two days because of a severe ear injury.
The Cape Girardeau City Council has set a new date for the airport bond election: April 22; voters will also ballot on a measure to extend the boundaries of the city to take in contiguous territory to the west and north.
Coach Emmet R. "Abe" Stuber of State College here is announced as the new head football coach at Iowa State College at Ames; Stuber, University of Missouri quarterback from 1925-27, succeeds Coach Mike Michalske, who resigned last month; in his 19 years of coaching, 17 of them at Missouri State, Stuber's teams have won 120 games, lost 36 and tied 15; his 1946 Cape State team was undefeated.
A County Health Committee, to consist of two representatives of each township in the county and one each from Cape Girardeau and Jackson, is being formed to assist the county health officer in his work in Cape Girardeau County; Mrs. Albert Haman, living on North Kingshighway, two miles from the city, has been named chairman of the committee.
Dr. Ernest Huber, county health officer, says there have been a number of whooping cough cases reported in Cape Girardeau County; many of these have been quarantined, but many parents fail to take proper precautions.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
