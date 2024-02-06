Out of the past: March 14

1999

The Perpetual Help Mission Club marked its 50th anniversary recently with a Mass celebrated by the Rev. Al Hoernig; the only charter member left in the club is Vera Lohmann, a parishioner at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church; the group began in 1949, when the Rev. Paul Tong began seeking help for mission work in Brazil; women from St. Vincent’s and St. Mary’s Cathedral started the club; over the years, the club has kept supporting the work of the Brazilian church.

Retired Rev. Walter J. Keisker received the Tough Tusk Award from the Southeast Missouri Pachyderm Club last night; about 500 Republicans gathered for the 29th annual Lincoln Day dinner at the A.C. Brase Arena Building to honor Keisker and to hear U.S. Rep. Steve Largent, R-Okla., speak about the issues facing the GOP.

1974

The Southeast Missourian newspaper will begin publication of a Sunday edition starting May 5; this will be a completely new edition, delivered to all subscribers and available at newsstands and at newspaper vending machines; a Sunday Missourian isn’t a new idea; it had been considered for a number of years, and on a trial basis, during the early 1960s, a one-time Sunday paper was printed and distributed; similarly, during strikes that closed down St. Louis newspapers, The Missourian published editions for distribution on Sunday morning.

Bel Kaufman, author of the best-selling novel “Up the Down Staircase” and assistant professor of English at Manhattan Community College in New York, addresses more than 4,000 area educators at the opening session of the 98th meeting of the Southeast Missouri District Teachers Association at Houck Field House.