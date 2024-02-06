Out of the past: March 14

The Perpetual Help Mission Club marked its 50th anniversary recently with a Mass celebrated by the Rev. Al Hoernig; the only charter member left in the club is Vera Lohmann, a parishioner at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church; the group began in 1949, when the Rev. Paul Tong began seeking help for mission work in Brazil; women from St. Vincent’s and St. Mary’s Cathedral started the club; over the years, the club has kept supporting the work of the Brazilian church.
Retired Rev. Walter J. Keisker received the Tough Tusk Award from the Southeast Missouri Pachyderm Club last night; about 500 Republicans gathered for the 29th annual Lincoln Day dinner at the A.C. Brase Arena Building to honor Keisker and to hear U.S. Rep. Steve Largent, R-Okla., speak about the issues facing the GOP.
The Southeast Missourian newspaper will begin publication of a Sunday edition starting May 5; this will be a completely new edition, delivered to all subscribers and available at newsstands and at newspaper vending machines; a Sunday Missourian isn’t a new idea; it had been considered for a number of years, and on a trial basis, during the early 1960s, a one-time Sunday paper was printed and distributed; similarly, during strikes that closed down St. Louis newspapers, The Missourian published editions for distribution on Sunday morning.
Bel Kaufman, author of the best-selling novel “Up the Down Staircase” and assistant professor of English at Manhattan Community College in New York, addresses more than 4,000 area educators at the opening session of the 98th meeting of the Southeast Missouri District Teachers Association at Houck Field House.
After 54 years in the dairy business, Wulfers Bros. Meat Market, 902 Broadway, announces it will discontinue sale of its own milk at retail; the dairy business was started, Otto Wulfers said, on Sept. 1, 1894, and has operated continually since then; at one time the herd numbered 35 cows, but at present has only 10, all of which were hand milked; the cows pastured on the Wulfers property south of Fairmount Cemetery will be retained; calves will be pastured with them for about two-month periods, then reared to butchering age, after which they will be slaughtered for sale at the market.
Dr. Joe L. Moseley, optometrist, announces that Dr. H.P. Murphy Jr. is now associated with him in his office at 733 Broadway; Murphy, with his wife and 6-month-old son, arrived in Cape Girardeau last week and are residing at 651 Perry Ave.
Emelia Eggimann, 75, a resident of Cape Girardeau County for more than 70 years, dies in the morning at the home of her nephew, A.E. Feuerhahn, near Dutchtown; she was the widow of John Eggimann and was a native of Saxony, Germany; she came to America with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Gottlieb Michael,when she was 6, residing on a farm near Dutchtown.
A.J. Flentge, a resident of Jackson, believes in the future of the county seat, as well as Cape Girardeau; he has begun construction of a fine dwelling in Jackson, as well as a 15-room apartment house in Cape Girardeau.
