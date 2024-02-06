Out of the past: March 13

1997

Cape Girardeau's Osage Community Centre at Kingshighway and Mount Auburn Road is nearly finished; the walls are painted, rugs cover the meeting room floors, the ceilings are in and electrical outlets are wired and covered; all that remains is installation of tile on the main floor and a few exit signs; a ribbon cutting will open the $2.5 million facility April 15.

Boatmen's Bank will close its downtown Cape Girardeau branch effective at the close of business June 12; the facility at 100 Broadway has housed banks ever since it was built in 1956; Boatmen's acquired the building in 1989; the closing is part of a company restructuring by NationsBank Corp., which signed an agreement to purchase St. Louis-based Boatmen's Bankshares Inc. last August.

1972

Roger G. Yarbro, a candidate for the open one-year City Council seat, has been declared ineligible to run because he wasn't a registered voter when registration books closed Feb. 23 for the city primary election; Yarbro states, "I am not withdrawing as a candidate for the City Council, but being delayed for a year by the city attorney. I will be back as a candidate next year."

The Cape County Court gives its approval of a new roof on the county jail in Jackson and for closing in the front porch of the jail building; estimated cost of the work is $1,000 to $1,200.