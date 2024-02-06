Out of the past: March 13

Lake Country Church has moved its Sunday services to the Office Center Building at 1707 Mount Auburn Road; the congregation, led by Pastor Bernard Gebara, formerly met at the Show Me Center.
A dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony is held in the afternoon at Bethlehem General Baptist Church in Crump; the event is in celebration of the recent completion of the church's fellowship hall; pastor of the church is the Rev. Wayne Johnson.
Dr. John H. Furbay, internationally known traveler, lecturer and author, is the guest speaker at the first session of the 93rd Southeast Missouri District Teachers Association meeting in the morning at Houck Field House.
Proposals to provide entrance to and egress from Interstate 55 near Cape Girardeau's southern limit line were placed before the Missouri State Highway Commission in Jefferson City last night; urging the commission to make changes to provide better traffic flow were Mayor Ivan L. Irvin; Allen Robinson, executive vice president of the Chamber of Commerce; George Penzel, engineer for the Cape Special Road District; C.A. Juden, land owner and manager; Edward L. Downs, attorney; and John L. Blue, managing editor of The Southeast Missourian newspaper.
One of the Army Air Forces big Flying Fortresses, a B-17F, lands shortly before noon at Harris Field, the first time one of the giant four-motor bombers lands here; the plane came from Great Bend, Kansas, to collect Maj. Clifford Warden, who came to Cape Girardeau on Sunday to visit his brother, Capt. Charles Warden, who is stationed at Harris Field.
The Cape Girardeau Rotary Club celebrates its 25th anniversary in grand style in the evening, with 310 persons present; Rotary dignitaries are present from St. Louis and the clubs at Jackson, Fredericktown and Chaffee, Missouri.
N.C. Frissell, 73, a well known resident of Cape Girardeau, died Tuesday afternoon at Zalma, Missouri; he was found dead in his chair at the Zalma hotel; the exact cause of death hasn't been determined; however, it may have been the result of a fall he took Monday, when he was thrown backward off a spring wagon.
The hearing of the complaint of several subscribers of the Farmers' Mutual Telephone Co. of Pocahontas against the company asking that discrimination in the using of German talk over the telephone line be discontinued comes to a sudden end at 2 p.m., when Commissioner C.B. Bee suggests to both sides that they get together and settle the matter amicably.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
