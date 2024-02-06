Out of the past: March 13

1994

Lake Country Church has moved its Sunday services to the Office Center Building at 1707 Mount Auburn Road; the congregation, led by Pastor Bernard Gebara, formerly met at the Show Me Center.

A dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony is held in the afternoon at Bethlehem General Baptist Church in Crump; the event is in celebration of the recent completion of the church's fellowship hall; pastor of the church is the Rev. Wayne Johnson.

1969

Dr. John H. Furbay, internationally known traveler, lecturer and author, is the guest speaker at the first session of the 93rd Southeast Missouri District Teachers Association meeting in the morning at Houck Field House.

Proposals to provide entrance to and egress from Interstate 55 near Cape Girardeau's southern limit line were placed before the Missouri State Highway Commission in Jefferson City last night; urging the commission to make changes to provide better traffic flow were Mayor Ivan L. Irvin; Allen Robinson, executive vice president of the Chamber of Commerce; George Penzel, engineer for the Cape Special Road District; C.A. Juden, land owner and manager; Edward L. Downs, attorney; and John L. Blue, managing editor of The Southeast Missourian newspaper.