Out of the past: March 12

The committee redrawing Cape Girardeau’s elementary school boundaries changed the line dividing Franklin and Jefferson schools, but made no other changes; the group decided yesterday it shouldn’t negotiate with parent groups; instead, the committee recommended that parents take their suggestions to the school board; the change between Franklin and Jefferson schools was needed because children in the neighborhood between William and Independence streets were inaccurately counted.
Public high schools in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City are doing their part for democracy by educating eligible students about the voter registration process; more than 350 18-year-olds have registered at the three schools this week.
The Cape Girardeau Board of Education last night, by unanimous vote, re-employed for the 1974-75 school year its present slate of administrators in the central office and in secondary and elementary schools, including Eugine H. Sifford, principal of Central High School; recent reports were that Sifford would not be retained; but support of teachers at the high school for his disciplinary practices swayed board members’ decision.
Approximately 400 delegates representing Daughters of the American Revolution chapters throughout Missouri convene in Cape Girardeau for the organization’s 75th state conference and the first one held here since 1909.
Employees of the Littleten Shoe Co. Inc. of Cape Girardeau yesterday elected the United Shoe Workers of America, C.I.O., as their collective bargaining agent; workers voted for representation between the United Shoe Workers and the Boot and Shoe Workers Union, A.F.L., or could have voted for no union.
With 37 members on hand, and others expected to join, the Golden Troopers, drum and bugle corps of the Louis K. Juden Post of the American Legion, was officially reactivated last night with election of officers and appointment of a committee to draw up a constitution and bylaws; officers elected, all World War II veterans, are: president Lehman Finch, vice president Alfred Jones and secretary-treasurer Russell Moss; L.A. Hitt, a member of the original Golden Troopers, was placed in charge of equipment.
Excavation begins for the new $56,000 apartment house Theo. Ochs is having built at the intersection of Themis and Ellis streets; an old house that stood on the lot was razed last week; the apartment house will contain nine apartments of five rooms each, and three four-room apartments, each apartment to have a bath; an innovation in Cape Girardeau apartment houses will be the establishment of a cafeteria in the basement of the building, both for tenants and the public; it will accommodate 200 persons.
Purchase of the interest of R.F. Jean in the Goodwin-Jean Poultry House, which has buying agencies in several towns in Southeast Missouri, by L.A. Goodwin of Jackson and W.T. Dickey of Delta is announced by the latter; the two men are to take charge of the business and operate it under the name of Goodwin Co.; Goodwin has been a member of the firm since its establishment at Lutesville in 1895.
Southeast Missourian librarian Sharon Sanders compiles the information for the daily Out of the Past column. She also writes a blog called “From the Morgue” that showcases interesting historical stories from the newspaper. Check out her blog at www.semissourian.com/history.