Out of the past: March 12

1949

Employees of the Littleten Shoe Co. Inc. of Cape Girardeau yesterday elected the United Shoe Workers of America, C.I.O., as their collective bargaining agent; workers voted for representation between the United Shoe Workers and the Boot and Shoe Workers Union, A.F.L., or could have voted for no union.

With 37 members on hand, and others expected to join, the Golden Troopers, drum and bugle corps of the Louis K. Juden Post of the American Legion, was officially reactivated last night with election of officers and appointment of a committee to draw up a constitution and bylaws; officers elected, all World War II veterans, are: president Lehman Finch, vice president Alfred Jones and secretary-treasurer Russell Moss; L.A. Hitt, a member of the original Golden Troopers, was placed in charge of equipment.

1924

Excavation begins for the new $56,000 apartment house Theo. Ochs is having built at the intersection of Themis and Ellis streets; an old house that stood on the lot was razed last week; the apartment house will contain nine apartments of five rooms each, and three four-room apartments, each apartment to have a bath; an innovation in Cape Girardeau apartment houses will be the establishment of a cafeteria in the basement of the building, both for tenants and the public; it will accommodate 200 persons.

Purchase of the interest of R.F. Jean in the Goodwin-Jean Poultry House, which has buying agencies in several towns in Southeast Missouri, by L.A. Goodwin of Jackson and W.T. Dickey of Delta is announced by the latter; the two men are to take charge of the business and operate it under the name of Goodwin Co.; Goodwin has been a member of the firm since its establishment at Lutesville in 1895.

