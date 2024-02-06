Out of the past: March 11

Boyd Gaming may settle on a new docking site farther north along the Cape Girardeau riverfront in an effort to secure approval from the Corps of Engineers; Boyd is seeking a docking permit from the Corps prior to applying for a state gambling permit for its proposed riverfront casino.
BENTON, Mo. -- The Scott County Commission has selected Robert Stearnes & Associates of Sikeston, Missouri, to serve as the architect for the new county jail; county voters will be asked to decide on a quarter-cent sales tax issue in April to fund the jail construction.
Tower Rock, located on the Mississippi River in Perry County, Missouri, has been selected as one of two historic sites in this state for inclusion in the "National Register of Historic Records" on the recommendation of Gov. Warren E. Hearnes; Fort Davidson in Iron County has also been listed.
A revised teacher salary schedule was approved by the Jackson School board last night, granting an across-the-board increase of $400 per year; it raises the minimum salary for a first-year teacher with a bachelor's degree to $6,300.
Nine members of the American League champion St. Louis Browns arrive in Cape Girardeau by train to begin the 1945 spring training; 20 of the champs' understudies, the second-place Toledo Mud Hens of the American Association, also arrive; the players are welcomed at noon by a crowd of between 1,000 and 1,500 fans, all jammed on the area-way at the Frisco passenger station.
August W. Birk, son of Mr. and Mrs. August E. Birk of Cape Girardeau, graduates with a class of Army Air Forces pilots at Stockton Field, California, receiving his wings and commission as second lieutenant; he expects a leave in a few days and will be home to visit his family.
SIKESTON, Mo. -- A strong sentiment is growing in Sikeston for some women on the city council; it is believed by many men that the affairs of the city would be better administered for the good of the entire citizenry if part of the council were women; some feel women would take more personal interest in many phases of municipal activities that do not appeal so strongly to the men, but which go to make a better town.
Newly painted and overhauled, the Bald Eagle, packet boat of the Eagle Packet Co. of St. Louis, arrives in Cape Girardeau in a heavy mist around 8:30 a.m.; the packet, which left St. Louis Tuesday, was expected here yesterday, but was compelled to lay in Grand Tower overnight because of fog.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.