Out of the past: March 11

1995

Boyd Gaming may settle on a new docking site farther north along the Cape Girardeau riverfront in an effort to secure approval from the Corps of Engineers; Boyd is seeking a docking permit from the Corps prior to applying for a state gambling permit for its proposed riverfront casino.

BENTON, Mo. -- The Scott County Commission has selected Robert Stearnes & Associates of Sikeston, Missouri, to serve as the architect for the new county jail; county voters will be asked to decide on a quarter-cent sales tax issue in April to fund the jail construction.

1970

Tower Rock, located on the Mississippi River in Perry County, Missouri, has been selected as one of two historic sites in this state for inclusion in the "National Register of Historic Records" on the recommendation of Gov. Warren E. Hearnes; Fort Davidson in Iron County has also been listed.

A revised teacher salary schedule was approved by the Jackson School board last night, granting an across-the-board increase of $400 per year; it raises the minimum salary for a first-year teacher with a bachelor's degree to $6,300.