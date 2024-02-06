Out of the past: March 1

1998

More than 1,000 people cheered for God at a Christian youth rally yesterday in Cape Girardeau; many of the participants at "The Joshua Generation: Taking America Back" rally were of high-school age and younger; they came to the Holiday Inn Convention Center from Missouri, Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana; they stood and clapped to Christian music performed by singer Kristin Swinford and a band from the Faith Evangelical Free Church in Cape Girardeau.

The city of Cape Girardeau plans to demolish a former barbecue place across from Indian Park as part of its beautification efforts; the building, at 325 William St., formerly housed Akil's BBQ; it is one of three structures slated to be torn down by a contractor hired by the city at a cost of $6,760; "We have 20 tracts on the current condemnation list," Councilman Tom Neumeyer told a meeting Saturday of the Neighborhood Investment Committee.

1973

March, usually ushered in like a winter lion, saunters in gentle as a lamb for the area, as warm southerly winds nudge temperatures into the high 50s and low 60s by afternoon; March's entrance on the Southeast Missouri weather scene is almost the opposite predicted by 1973 almanacs, which said the month would begin cold and end the same way.

Ester M. Foley of Cape Girardeau, 85, who rose to the highest position a woman could hold in the International Shoe Co. during the 1930s, died yesterday at Saint Francis Hospital; Foley was employed by International 37 years and at the time of her retirement in 1953 was assistant office manager.