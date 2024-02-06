Out of the past: March 1

1995

Monsignor Richard Rolwing, pastor of St. Mary's Cathedral in Cape Girardeau since 1987, celebrated a Mass of Thanksgiving last evening marking the 42nd anniversary of his ordination; 14 members of his seminary class participated in the celebration.

The devout line up by the hundreds in Cape Girardeau to have ash crosses marked on their foreheads; it is Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of the 40 days of Lent; the day is observed by Catholic, Anglican and Lutheran churches in America.

1970

The 60-voice, mixed choir of St. Paul's College in Concordia, Missouri, under the direction of Jerome Schwab, presented a concert of sacred music last night at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; the choir's appearance here was part of a 10-day tour through Missouri, Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois.

The Rev. Riley Mathis, who accompanied Dr. John Haggai of Evangelism International on an evangelistic tour of India in August 1969, is guest speaker in the evening at the General Baptist Church; his presentation includes slides from his tour.