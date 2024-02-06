Out of the past: March 1

Monsignor Richard Rolwing, pastor of St. Mary's Cathedral in Cape Girardeau since 1987, celebrated a Mass of Thanksgiving last evening marking the 42nd anniversary of his ordination; 14 members of his seminary class participated in the celebration.
The devout line up by the hundreds in Cape Girardeau to have ash crosses marked on their foreheads; it is Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of the 40 days of Lent; the day is observed by Catholic, Anglican and Lutheran churches in America.
The 60-voice, mixed choir of St. Paul's College in Concordia, Missouri, under the direction of Jerome Schwab, presented a concert of sacred music last night at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; the choir's appearance here was part of a 10-day tour through Missouri, Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois.
The Rev. Riley Mathis, who accompanied Dr. John Haggai of Evangelism International on an evangelistic tour of India in August 1969, is guest speaker in the evening at the General Baptist Church; his presentation includes slides from his tour.
Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Henson of Jackson have been informed their son, Pfc. Freeman Henson, who was reported missing, is now a prisoner of the Germans; he went missing on the Western Front on Nov. 21, 1944.
A special meeting of the Salvation Army board advisory committee was held yesterday under the direction of board chairman A.P. Rueseler to discuss the purchase of a building to serve as a permanent headquarters for the corps; the committee voted to transmit an offer to Fox Theaters for the old Park Theater building in the 200 block of Broadway; built in 1914, the structure has been vacant 15 years.
The Cape Girardeau Southeast Missourian marks its second anniversary; while the paper is nearly 19 years old, its name was changed on March 1, 1918, from The Daily Republican to The Southeast Missourian.
At a meeting Friday of the Jackson Board of Education, the contract for the construction of a new high school building was let to Linus Penzel of Jackson for the sum of $45,858, he being the only bidder; the plans don't include the auditorium and gymnasium, which will be one and the same room; this facility will cost about $10,000 more, and the board is anxious to know the attitude of the taxpayers and patrons in regard to the erection of this hall, together with the other building.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
