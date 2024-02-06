Out of the past: June 9

Lynn Crader, a native of Marble Hill, Missouri, recently graduated from Asbury Theological Seminary in Wilmore, Kentucky, receiving a doctor of ministry degree; he is senior pastor of Macon United Methodist Church at Macon, Missouri; his wife Kathleen is a reading and drama teacher at Macon Middle School.
The Democratic Party is providing strong leadership and good ideas, Gov. Mel Carnahan told a crowd of about 300 supporters yesterday at the Show Me Center; "President Clinton and Vice President Gore are leading this country in the right ways," he said at the rally; Democratic leaders in Missouri are "staying the course," making the state a better place than it was four years ago under Republican Gov. John Ashcroft, Carnahan said.
Groundbreaking for a new Saint Francis medical center at Gordonville and Mount Auburn roads is anticipated in 1972, and 30 months later the structure is expected to be complete; L.R. Roper, president of Saint Francis Hospital Board of Directors, announces feasibility approval has been received from the U.S. Department of Health, Education and Welfare on the hospital's plans for construction of a new $13.5 million facility.
A temporary tax increase of 40 cents per $100 assessed valuation for a period not to exceed five years was passed yesterday by Illmo voters, 104 to 19; the increase will pay for a new fire department pumper purchased last fall and delivered recently.
With the Nazarene Church completing its tabernacle at South Park Avenue and William Street, plans are being made for summer services there; a summer campaign will begin June 23 at the tabernacle, with Capt. Howard Hamlin as the special speaker; when released from the Army, Hamlin will take charge of the denomination's hospital in China; a revival meeting is also scheduled for the tabernacle in July, with the Rev. Holland London, district superintendent, as the special speaker.
Two Cape Girardeau youths take a long swim in the afternoon; Don Cherry, 17, a son of Mr. and Mrs. C.L. Cherry, and Paul S. Nussbaum, 15, son of Dr. and Mrs. Paul B. Nussbaum, swim the Mississippi River from the foot of Broadway to the railroad bridge at Thebes, Illinois; the two cover the 9 1/2 miles in one hour, 58 minutes; they are accompanied by Dr. Nussbaum, who stays close by in his motorboat.
At his office at the Teachers College, Dr. W.S. Dearmont, president, says he hasn't made plans for the future and hasn't decided about remaining with the school until Sept. 1, as suggested by the Board of Regents when naming Dearmont's replacement recently; Dr. Joseph A. Serena, chosen by the board as the new president, isn't expected to come here for several weeks.
The Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce has received notification from the Missouri Public Service Commission that the class rates that have been in operation from St. Louis to points in Southeast Missouri have been rejected and that the tariffs charged on all state shipments from St. Louis to Cape Girardeau and other points in the district since Jan. 5 are illegal; that means that every shipper had better save his freight bills and be prepared to claim all that is due him.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
