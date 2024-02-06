Out of the past: June 9

1996

Lynn Crader, a native of Marble Hill, Missouri, recently graduated from Asbury Theological Seminary in Wilmore, Kentucky, receiving a doctor of ministry degree; he is senior pastor of Macon United Methodist Church at Macon, Missouri; his wife Kathleen is a reading and drama teacher at Macon Middle School.

The Democratic Party is providing strong leadership and good ideas, Gov. Mel Carnahan told a crowd of about 300 supporters yesterday at the Show Me Center; "President Clinton and Vice President Gore are leading this country in the right ways," he said at the rally; Democratic leaders in Missouri are "staying the course," making the state a better place than it was four years ago under Republican Gov. John Ashcroft, Carnahan said.

1971

Groundbreaking for a new Saint Francis medical center at Gordonville and Mount Auburn roads is anticipated in 1972, and 30 months later the structure is expected to be complete; L.R. Roper, president of Saint Francis Hospital Board of Directors, announces feasibility approval has been received from the U.S. Department of Health, Education and Welfare on the hospital's plans for construction of a new $13.5 million facility.

A temporary tax increase of 40 cents per $100 assessed valuation for a period not to exceed five years was passed yesterday by Illmo voters, 104 to 19; the increase will pay for a new fire department pumper purchased last fall and delivered recently.