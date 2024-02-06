Out of the past: June 9

For Emil "Jim" Meyer, 79, the price of progress is paved with sadness. Construction of Lexington Road is taking part of his family farm and the brick house at 2010 Perryville Road in which he has lived for most of his life.
As if fighting the couch-potato mode isn't hard enough for some television viewers, cable TV companies are making it even easier to spend hours in front of the TV. TCI Cable of Cape Girardeau plans to begin offering pay-per-view programming later this month.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Business losses, amounting in some cases to 50 percent of past revenues, and a great deal of personal inconvenience have been reported as the result of the closure of Highway 77 between Chaffee and Blomeyer. The highway was closed 11 months ago to install a new highway bridge at that point. Highway 77 is the only major highway into Chaffee.
Initial phase of a long-range program to clean up Smelterville and keep it clean begins. Crews of teenagers and almost all residents start "Operation Clean Sweep." Workers are raking, cutting weeds and collecting trash under the supervision of Bob Williams of the Human Resources Corporation and the South Cape Home Improvement Association, an organization of residents.
Dr. John St. Avit, 78, was found dead last night at his apartment, 115a Independence St. It is believed he was stricken with a heart attack as he prepared his lunch. While St. Avit was a native of Cape Girardeau, his father was born in France. For years, the elder St. Avit operated a grocery store on the southeast corner of Independence and Spanish streets.
The sugar bowl is gradually disappearing from Cape Girardeau's restaurant counters, accompanied by the gradual decrease in the amount of sugar the average patron is using in his coffee or cereal. Rationing has reduced the amount of sugar restaurants now use by half.
Dr. C.E. Schuchert, director of the Schuchert Concert Band of Cape Girardeau, onetime regimental band for the old Sixth Regiment, receives a letter from Gen. Clark of the state troops that his band probably will be chosen as the regimental band of the new Sixth Regiment.
Fifty-five of the required 68 members needed to form a company in Cape Girardeau for the Sixth Regiment were enlisted at the courthouse last night by Capt. Bratton of the U.S. Army. As there wasn't sufficient number to muster in the company, Bratton remains here and will muster in the company tonight, provided the required number join and pass the physical examination.
