Out of the past: June 9

1992

For Emil "Jim" Meyer, 79, the price of progress is paved with sadness. Construction of Lexington Road is taking part of his family farm and the brick house at 2010 Perryville Road in which he has lived for most of his life.

As if fighting the couch-potato mode isn't hard enough for some television viewers, cable TV companies are making it even easier to spend hours in front of the TV. TCI Cable of Cape Girardeau plans to begin offering pay-per-view programming later this month.

1967

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Business losses, amounting in some cases to 50 percent of past revenues, and a great deal of personal inconvenience have been reported as the result of the closure of Highway 77 between Chaffee and Blomeyer. The highway was closed 11 months ago to install a new highway bridge at that point. Highway 77 is the only major highway into Chaffee.

Initial phase of a long-range program to clean up Smelterville and keep it clean begins. Crews of teenagers and almost all residents start "Operation Clean Sweep." Workers are raking, cutting weeds and collecting trash under the supervision of Bob Williams of the Human Resources Corporation and the South Cape Home Improvement Association, an organization of residents.