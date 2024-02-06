Out of the past: June 8

1996

One of two B-17 Flying Fortresses owned by Confederate Air Force is on display at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport today and tomorrow; for Melvin Kasten, the visit brings back memories of World War II, when he was a 19-year-old bombardier, dropping bombs on Nazi Germany from a B-17.

When Cross Trails Medical Center opened in October in Cape Girardeau, staff had high hopes the new clinic would provide much-needed care for families who otherwise might not be able to see a doctor; but the federal budget impasse and cuts in funding are closing those doors; at the end of the month, the clinic will temporarily suspend operations; once funding becomes available again, the Cape Girardeau clinic will re-open.

1971

A total of 38 Southeast Missouri projects -- including one in Cape Girardeau designed to provide a more direct route between Interstate 55 and the Mississippi River bridge -- are included in a $231,068,000 tentative highway construction and right-of-way acquisition program announced by the Missouri Commission for the coming fiscal year; the commission hopes to acquire right of way in 1972 for a two-mile widening project on William Street that would provide an improved route between the interstate and the river bridge.

Tots who will be 4 years old by Oct. 1 are being enrolled for the summer pre-Head Start nursery school to begin June 15 at Cape Girardeau Civic Center, 1232 S. Ranney St.; classes will meet Tuesday and Thursday mornings.