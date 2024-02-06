Out of the past: June 8

1994

Cape Girardeau Board of Education member Bob Fox is unhappy with a decision allowing seniors who haven't completed requirements to participate in Central High School's graduation ceremony Friday; Supt. Neyland Clark, at the direction of members of the school board, last Friday made a decision that seniors within one unit of graduation, who can prove they are pursuing that final credit, could participate in Central's commencement ceremony.

The Cape Girardeau Parks Development Foundation kicked off the first-ever capital campaign for the city's parks yesterday; the campaign hopes to raise $500,000 to supplement city funding of two major projects at Shawnee and Osage parks.

1969

The Rev. and Mrs. Frank LaFont, long-time missionaries to Kenya, Africa, speak at the worship services at West Side Church of God; they have 20 years missionary experience.

Gov. Warren E. Hearnes takes time off from the heavy affairs of government to participate in the Cape Girardeau Invitational Golf Tournament; Buddy Godwin, a Poplar Bluff, Missouri, native, tours the 36-hold tournament course with a five-under par 139 to win his second Cape Girardeau Invitational title in three years.