Out of the past: June 8

Cape Girardeau Board of Education member Bob Fox is unhappy with a decision allowing seniors who haven't completed requirements to participate in Central High School's graduation ceremony Friday; Supt. Neyland Clark, at the direction of members of the school board, last Friday made a decision that seniors within one unit of graduation, who can prove they are pursuing that final credit, could participate in Central's commencement ceremony.
The Cape Girardeau Parks Development Foundation kicked off the first-ever capital campaign for the city's parks yesterday; the campaign hopes to raise $500,000 to supplement city funding of two major projects at Shawnee and Osage parks.
The Rev. and Mrs. Frank LaFont, long-time missionaries to Kenya, Africa, speak at the worship services at West Side Church of God; they have 20 years missionary experience.
Gov. Warren E. Hearnes takes time off from the heavy affairs of government to participate in the Cape Girardeau Invitational Golf Tournament; Buddy Godwin, a Poplar Bluff, Missouri, native, tours the 36-hold tournament course with a five-under par 139 to win his second Cape Girardeau Invitational title in three years.
St.. Louis architect Bernard McMahon, who has achieved considerable national prominence with his design of public and private buildings, was in Cape Girardeau Wednesday assembling information preparatory to making a design of the proposed Eddie Erlbacher plan for the development of Cape Girardeau's riverfront; McMahon designed dwellings for Mr. and Mrs. Erlbacher and for Mr. and Mrs. Jake Pollack on North West End Boulevard.
The opening performance of Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream," sponsored by the Black Mask Dramatic Club of State College, is held in the evening on the East Campus; Professor Oliver M. Skalbeck of the Teachers College speech department is director of the play, which includes 42 students, both civilians and members of the Navy V-12 Unit.
About 38 of the 100 who applied for membership in the Knights of Columbus are initiated in the afternoon; Council 1111 of Cape Girardeau put on the first and second degrees, while Alonzo F. Barr and his staff of St. Louis put on the third degree; speakers included Barr, the Rev. A.A. Malloy, C.M., and Harry C. Blanton; St. Louis City Counselor Charles H. Daues makes a very interesting talk of his childhood days spent in Cape Girardeau.
Illmo and Cape Girardeau are winners in games in the Southeast Missouri Baseball League, the former edging Sikeston 2-1 at Sikeston and the locals downing the Charleston team by the same score.
-- Sharon K. Sanders