Out of the past: June 8

Volunteers hit the streets of downtown Cape Girardeau yesterday in preparation for this weekend's Riverfest celebration; streets and sidewalks are being cleaned, weeds cut and trash picked up along the riverfront. Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the 14th annual Riverfest scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
Cape Girardeau's black leaders yesterday used the forum of public-access television to inform residents of local NAACP activity. They voiced frustration at a lack of progress in race relations; they also bemoaned what they described as limited economic opportunities for Cape Girardeau's black residents.
The uncertain fate of Cape Girardeau's proposed annexation is ruffling the plans of construction of a new Saint Francis Hospital; the site of the hospital must be annexed before application can be made for federal funds and loans to obtain additional money for building.
Lance Cpl. Garry O. Price, 30, of Gordonville was killed in action while on patrol Friday near Quang Tin, Vietnam; he was the son of Mr. and Mrs. James Price of Gordonville.
Young's, auto parts, sporting goods and air conditioning store, has moved from 525 Broadway to a new location at the intersection of Sprigg and Independence streets; Bob Young is owner of the store.
After 35 years, Joe Culotta is going to quit the restaurant business and devote his time exclusively to two retail package-liquor stores, one of which he has just established at 322 S. Sprigg St.; the other will open in about a month at 419 Broadway. Culotta established his first restaurant on Main Street, and it was known as the Blue Boar Inn.
Not being able to compromise on the plans for the proposed Frisco passenger station to be built in Cape Girardeau, it is decided to leave the matter of drawing new plans in the hands of architect W.E. Parlow, representing the city, and chief engineer F.J. Jonah of the Frisco; the two men will endeavor to agree on plans that will afford a compromise.
Five well-known local milkmen, who peddle milk in Cape Girardeau, win a victory in Common Pleas Court over the city of Cape Girardeau; Judge John A. Snider finds taxing the milk wagons driven over the city streets is merely an indirect way of putting a tax on the farmers for selling their wares in the city, which is prohibited by state law.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
