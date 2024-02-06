Out of the past: June 8

1992

Volunteers hit the streets of downtown Cape Girardeau yesterday in preparation for this weekend's Riverfest celebration; streets and sidewalks are being cleaned, weeds cut and trash picked up along the riverfront. Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the 14th annual Riverfest scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

Cape Girardeau's black leaders yesterday used the forum of public-access television to inform residents of local NAACP activity. They voiced frustration at a lack of progress in race relations; they also bemoaned what they described as limited economic opportunities for Cape Girardeau's black residents.

1967

The uncertain fate of Cape Girardeau's proposed annexation is ruffling the plans of construction of a new Saint Francis Hospital; the site of the hospital must be annexed before application can be made for federal funds and loans to obtain additional money for building.

Lance Cpl. Garry O. Price, 30, of Gordonville was killed in action while on patrol Friday near Quang Tin, Vietnam; he was the son of Mr. and Mrs. James Price of Gordonville.