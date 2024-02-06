Out of the past: June 6

1997

Vandals struck Cape Rock Park on Wednesday, knocking over wooden railings, ripping a post from the ground despite its concrete base, knocking a bench down the hill and generously distributing trash about the park; Cape Rock itself wasn't exempted from miscreants' efforts; the plaque on the rock was smeared with a yellow, egg-like substance.

COMMERCE, Mo. -- Tired of waiting for the Missouri Conservation Department to fulfill a repeated, 25-year-old promise, Darriel Williams, owner of K.D.'s Tavern in Commerce, has been constructing a boat ramp on the banks of the Mississippi River just off Water Street here; Williams applied for the necessary permits, had the area inspected by both the U.S. Corps of Engineers and the conservation department, and began digging.

1972

Although enrollment figures for the summer session at State College aren't known yet, it appears the enrollment will be comparable to that of last summer when the count was 3,022 students, according to David A. Strand, dean of the college; registration was held yesterday, with lines forming quickly as students wanted to register their vehicles for campus parking.

A three-way Democratic race for the State Senate in the newly created 25th District of extreme Southeast Missouri narrows to a two-man contest pitting a small-town mayor against a veteran legislator; with the withdrawal of Sen. J.F. "Pat" Patterson, D-Caruthersville, Sen. Nelson B. Tinnin, D-Hornersville, will face Randall E. Ramsey, 34, five-term mayor of Parma, a New Madrid County town of 1,100 population.