Out of the past: June 6

1993

Members of St. Mary's Cathedral celebrate 125 years of the parish with a homecoming; the 11:30 a.m. Mass is celebrated at Deerfield, followed by a dinner, games and other activities; the parish was established in 1868.

Ralph Ford, chairman of the Cape Girardeau County Republican Central Committee for the past two-and-one-half years, has resigned his position; the retired Cape Girardeau School teacher, who operates a 200-acre farm north of Jackson, made the semi-surprise announcement Friday at a meeting of the committee.

1968

LOS ANGELES -- Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, felled like his president brother by an assassin's bullet, died early in the morning; Kennedy, 43, never regained consciousness, never showed signs of recovery after a savage burst of revolver fire sent a bullet plunging into his brain.

State College cancels a reception scheduled for Sunday for members of the 1968 graduating class and their families because of the national day of mourning called by President Lyndon Johnson following the death of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy; commencement exercises will be conducted as planned Sunday, and there will be a brief period devoted to Kennedy's memory.