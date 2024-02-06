All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsJune 6, 2018
Out of the past: June 6
Members of St. Mary's Cathedral celebrate 125 years of the parish with a homecoming; the 11:30 a.m. Mass is celebrated at Deerfield, followed by a dinner, games and other activities; the parish was established in 1868. Ralph Ford, chairman of the Cape Girardeau County Republican Central Committee for the past two-and-one-half years, has resigned his position; the retired Cape Girardeau School teacher, who operates a 200-acre farm north of Jackson, made the semi-surprise announcement Friday at a meeting of the committee.. ...

1993

Members of St. Mary's Cathedral celebrate 125 years of the parish with a homecoming; the 11:30 a.m. Mass is celebrated at Deerfield, followed by a dinner, games and other activities; the parish was established in 1868.

Ralph Ford, chairman of the Cape Girardeau County Republican Central Committee for the past two-and-one-half years, has resigned his position; the retired Cape Girardeau School teacher, who operates a 200-acre farm north of Jackson, made the semi-surprise announcement Friday at a meeting of the committee.

1968

LOS ANGELES -- Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, felled like his president brother by an assassin's bullet, died early in the morning; Kennedy, 43, never regained consciousness, never showed signs of recovery after a savage burst of revolver fire sent a bullet plunging into his brain.

State College cancels a reception scheduled for Sunday for members of the 1968 graduating class and their families because of the national day of mourning called by President Lyndon Johnson following the death of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy; commencement exercises will be conducted as planned Sunday, and there will be a brief period devoted to Kennedy's memory.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

1943

The Rev. R.M. Crenshaw has resigned as pastor of the Assembly of God Church on South Sprigg Street; his resignation was accepted and a call has been extended to the Rev. G.P. Hertweck, pastor at Galena, Kansas; Crenshaw came here in 1938 from Illmo, where he had been pastor for 19 months.

The Rev. Henry R. Schuermann, pastor of St. Mary's Catholic Church, has been named monsignor by Pope Pius XII; he is the first priest in Cape Girardeau to ever be given this honor.

1918

Fred Kain left yesterday for New York City to visit his sons, Ray and Nathan, who will leave soon for Europe with American troops; Ray is in the infantry and will go to England to receive further training before taking his place at the battlefront, while Nathan is a member of the medical corps; he most likely will be sent directly to France.

Uncle Sam is in the market for lots of walnut timber for gun stocks and ship frame, so a survey is being made to locate every black walnut tree growing in the country; part of this job has been turned over to the Boy Scouts; information on the trees, four inches in diameter, may be turned in to any Boy Scout or to Cape Girardeau Scoutmaster A.C. Neilson.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

Story Tags
Out of the Past
Advertisement
Related
RecordsOct. 4
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
RecordsOct. 3
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
RecordsOct. 3
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge mainte...
RecordsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, dru...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
RecordsSep. 30
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
RecordsSep. 27
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
Police report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Police report 9-28-24
Fire report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Fire report 9-28-24
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
Fire report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Fire report 9-27-24
Police report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Police report 9-27-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy