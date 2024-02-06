Out of the past: June 6

Members of St. Mary's Cathedral celebrate 125 years of the parish with a homecoming; the 11:30 a.m. Mass is celebrated at Deerfield, followed by a dinner, games and other activities; the parish was established in 1868.
Ralph Ford, chairman of the Cape Girardeau County Republican Central Committee for the past two-and-one-half years, has resigned his position; the retired Cape Girardeau School teacher, who operates a 200-acre farm north of Jackson, made the semi-surprise announcement Friday at a meeting of the committee.
LOS ANGELES -- Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, felled like his president brother by an assassin's bullet, died early in the morning; Kennedy, 43, never regained consciousness, never showed signs of recovery after a savage burst of revolver fire sent a bullet plunging into his brain.
State College cancels a reception scheduled for Sunday for members of the 1968 graduating class and their families because of the national day of mourning called by President Lyndon Johnson following the death of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy; commencement exercises will be conducted as planned Sunday, and there will be a brief period devoted to Kennedy's memory.
The Rev. R.M. Crenshaw has resigned as pastor of the Assembly of God Church on South Sprigg Street; his resignation was accepted and a call has been extended to the Rev. G.P. Hertweck, pastor at Galena, Kansas; Crenshaw came here in 1938 from Illmo, where he had been pastor for 19 months.
The Rev. Henry R. Schuermann, pastor of St. Mary's Catholic Church, has been named monsignor by Pope Pius XII; he is the first priest in Cape Girardeau to ever be given this honor.
Fred Kain left yesterday for New York City to visit his sons, Ray and Nathan, who will leave soon for Europe with American troops; Ray is in the infantry and will go to England to receive further training before taking his place at the battlefront, while Nathan is a member of the medical corps; he most likely will be sent directly to France.
Uncle Sam is in the market for lots of walnut timber for gun stocks and ship frame, so a survey is being made to locate every black walnut tree growing in the country; part of this job has been turned over to the Boy Scouts; information on the trees, four inches in diameter, may be turned in to any Boy Scout or to Cape Girardeau Scoutmaster A.C. Neilson.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
