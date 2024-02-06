Out of the past: June 5

1998

Forty-four staff members and children at the Kiddie Kollege day-care center in Jackson have been treated with an antibiotic after an infant was diagnosed with a contagious illness, health officials say; the illness was detected earlier this week when a 4-month-old boy from Bollinger County was treated in the emergency room of Saint Francis Medical Center; the boy, who attends Kiddie Kollege, was found to be suffering from meningococcemia, a disease caused by bacteria in the blood.

The Cape Girardeau County Commission and experts with the federal government are looking for ways to fund a project for erosion and flooding along Hubble Creek; in April, a committee, which had studied the problem for two years, recommended a four-part solution expected to cost $4 million; yesterday, Mark Nussbaum and Dave Owen of the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Services, requested $5,000 from the Cape Girardeau County Commission to pay for a geological survey of the creek bed; the Soil and Water District will be asked to pay for crop damage to farm fields surrounding the drilling sites; before agreeing, county commissioners said they want some assurance that money would be available to pay for the whole project.

1973

Teachers at Cape Girardeau Central High School -- like pupils -- overwhelmingly favor the trimester-modular scheduling plan to the former traditional program, a survey conducted by the Title III director's office shows; parents, however, think the previous seven-period day is the better approach to scheduling classes at the school; the trimester-modular plan is in its first year of full use at Central and has developed into a controversial issue.

A request of Paul Beattie to rezone a nearly 6-acre triangular plot just east of the Old Cape Road-Highway 61 intersection for construction of a restaurant came under fire at last night's Jackson City Council meeting; declaring he was at the public hearing on behalf of practically all nearby residents, Allen S. Burnett submitted a petition bearing about 20 signatures opposing the rezoning; Bernard Johnson, owner of the A&W Drive-in across Old Cape Road from the proposed site, said he plans to build a $50,000 A&W restaurant/drive-in facility capable of seating 60 persons.