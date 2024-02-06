Out of the past: June 5

Forty-four staff members and children at the Kiddie Kollege day-care center in Jackson have been treated with an antibiotic after an infant was diagnosed with a contagious illness, health officials say; the illness was detected earlier this week when a 4-month-old boy from Bollinger County was treated in the emergency room of Saint Francis Medical Center; the boy, who attends Kiddie Kollege, was found to be suffering from meningococcemia, a disease caused by bacteria in the blood.
The Cape Girardeau County Commission and experts with the federal government are looking for ways to fund a project for erosion and flooding along Hubble Creek; in April, a committee, which had studied the problem for two years, recommended a four-part solution expected to cost $4 million; yesterday, Mark Nussbaum and Dave Owen of the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Services, requested $5,000 from the Cape Girardeau County Commission to pay for a geological survey of the creek bed; the Soil and Water District will be asked to pay for crop damage to farm fields surrounding the drilling sites; before agreeing, county commissioners said they want some assurance that money would be available to pay for the whole project.
Teachers at Cape Girardeau Central High School -- like pupils -- overwhelmingly favor the trimester-modular scheduling plan to the former traditional program, a survey conducted by the Title III director's office shows; parents, however, think the previous seven-period day is the better approach to scheduling classes at the school; the trimester-modular plan is in its first year of full use at Central and has developed into a controversial issue.
A request of Paul Beattie to rezone a nearly 6-acre triangular plot just east of the Old Cape Road-Highway 61 intersection for construction of a restaurant came under fire at last night's Jackson City Council meeting; declaring he was at the public hearing on behalf of practically all nearby residents, Allen S. Burnett submitted a petition bearing about 20 signatures opposing the rezoning; Bernard Johnson, owner of the A&W Drive-in across Old Cape Road from the proposed site, said he plans to build a $50,000 A&W restaurant/drive-in facility capable of seating 60 persons.
Non-profit Southeast Hospital, taking the preliminary step toward future expansion, Monday will inaugurate a $30,000 campaign for a new laundry and heating building, which will alleviate present crowded conditions; the addition, for which architects have been retained, will be located approximately 90 feet southwest of the present hospital building; it will be 40 feet by 60 feet, with a basement level containing the heating plant and the main floor the laundry.
At least temporarily, inroads of grasshoppers that have stripped crops in a number of Scott County, Missouri, fields, between Blodgett and Sikeston, have been reduced, according to the farm extension office in Benton; corn, small grain crops, cotton and melons have been damaged; the hordes of grasshoppers were widespread enough that more poison -- sodium fluosilicate -- had to be ordered from Columbia, Missouri, last night; enough was ordered to make up many tons of poison bait.
W.F. Bergmann, member of the Cape Township Special Road District commission, says Highway 9, the primary road from St. Louis to the Arkansas line, is now marked completely; a post bearing the attractive yellow and black colors, with a large figure "9," is located at every mile, and at each road intersection there is an arrow pointing the way; part of the route currently runs temporarily up Kingshighway from the south end of the concrete road past Hely Quarry through Sprigg Street to Broadway, then west on Broadway to Jackson; highway authorities say this is a temporary routing, as the permanent Highway 9 won't run through the center of the city.
In response to a study by Police Chief H.F. Wickham of poolrooms that dispense soft drinks and sandwiches without an additional license, the Cape Girardeau City Council has passed an ordinance holding that "no person shall willfully operate, manage, or conduct any other or different business for which a separate license could be charged by the city, other than the business for which he holds a license, whether operated, managed or conducted in the same room, adjoining room or elsewhere."
-- Sharon K. Sanders
