Out of the past: June 5

1994

The Rev. D. Chad McIntosh is the new pastor of West Side Church of God in Cape Girardeau; he graduated in May from Mid-America Bible College in Oklahoma City with majors in pastoral ministry and Bible; McIntosh and his wife, Lynn, have a 3-year-old son, Jacob.

The Esquire Theater is being sold again; complete plans haven't been revealed for the building, but it will be remodeled and used as a retail establishment; the Esquire, 824 Broadway, opened in 1947 and closed in October 1984; it was purchased by Dubinsky Brothers Theaters of Lincoln, Nebraska, the following year and closed again in 1986; for a time, it served as a teen activity center and then as a gospel music theater; it's been closed the past two years.

1969

NEW MADRID, Mo. -- Construction workers at the Noranda Aluminum Co. plant site here return to work in the morning following a walkout; the trouble started when the pipefitters union accused Associated Natural Gas Co. of using non-union employees for the delivery of a truckload of gas piping May 21.

At the achievement assembly held in the morning at Cape Girardeau Central High School, Ann Elizabeth Dippold, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hugo G. Dippold, is named valedictorian of the 1969 graduating class; salutatorian is Jeane Ueleke, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Norman H. Ueleke.