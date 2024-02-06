Out of the past: June 5

The Rev. D. Chad McIntosh is the new pastor of West Side Church of God in Cape Girardeau; he graduated in May from Mid-America Bible College in Oklahoma City with majors in pastoral ministry and Bible; McIntosh and his wife, Lynn, have a 3-year-old son, Jacob.
The Esquire Theater is being sold again; complete plans haven't been revealed for the building, but it will be remodeled and used as a retail establishment; the Esquire, 824 Broadway, opened in 1947 and closed in October 1984; it was purchased by Dubinsky Brothers Theaters of Lincoln, Nebraska, the following year and closed again in 1986; for a time, it served as a teen activity center and then as a gospel music theater; it's been closed the past two years.
NEW MADRID, Mo. -- Construction workers at the Noranda Aluminum Co. plant site here return to work in the morning following a walkout; the trouble started when the pipefitters union accused Associated Natural Gas Co. of using non-union employees for the delivery of a truckload of gas piping May 21.
At the achievement assembly held in the morning at Cape Girardeau Central High School, Ann Elizabeth Dippold, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hugo G. Dippold, is named valedictorian of the 1969 graduating class; salutatorian is Jeane Ueleke, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Norman H. Ueleke.
Illinois highways 146 and 3, traversing the recently flooded McClure basin, are now open to traffic; there is still about 15 inches of water over Highway 146 about 2 1/2 miles east of the traffic bridge, too much for passenger cars to safely negotiate, but which doesn't stop trucks and buses.
The City of Cape Girardeau files a petition in Common Pleas Court seeking to abate a "public nuisance" at the Pipkin-Boyd-Neal Packing Co. plant and a rendering plant the company operates on Highway 61, just west of the city limits; the petition asks the court to direct the company to cease its present method of disposal of blood waste and offal from the two plants by emptying it into the waters of Cape LaCroix Creek, rendering it unhealthy.
Louis Hecht is making rapid headway for his new store on Main Street; the contractor has the entire front of the building north of Sturdivant Bank torn out and will install one of the finest fronts to be found anywhere.
W.T. Ruff and M.G. Loberg have purchased the interest of Ben Schwab in the Wessel Furniture Company of Jackson; Ruff and Lorberg now own all the stock in the concern, but will continue the business under the old firm name.
-- Sharon K. Sanders