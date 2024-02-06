Out of the past: June 4

1998

A local lawyer, who has been serving as the special municipal judge for Cape Girardeau, will sit on the bench on a more permanent basis beginning next month, the Cape Girardeau City Council announced Thursday; Bob Gowen, 39, will take the bench as the Cape Girardeau municipal judge effective July 1; he will replace Judge Edward Calvin, who is retiring after 15 years on the court.

Pilots Agree's strike against almost 100 barge companies enters its 56th day with more than half of the union's 1,200 members off their jobs; the strike went into effect at midnight April 3 when many members of the newly formed Pilots Agree union notified barge companies and Corps of Engineers representatives that they were striking for better wages and working conditions; there is no noticeable slowdown of barge traffic along the Ohio and Mississippi rivers.

1973

Cape Girardeau police are seeking leads in a Sunday morning vandalism spree that resulted in an estimated $2,200 in damages to 22 vehicles, the yards of two homes and a business; vandals, possibly two young boys, slashed and punctured tires on 18 cars, broke windshield wiper blades on two vehicles, broke radio antennas and slashed convertible and vinyl tops; they also overturned and broke a bird bath and statue in a yard in the 200 block of Minnesota, destroyed a flower box in the 1400 block of Good Hope and damaged a no-parking sign and overturned a trash barrel at a service station in the 1000 block of Broadway.

Tornadoes strike near several communities in eastern Missouri and Southern Illinois late in the day, but it was high winds and not tornadoes which cause the most severe damage; Cape Girardeau receives over a half inch of rain, and winds reach velocities of up to 40 miles per hour, but no major damage is done.