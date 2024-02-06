Out of the past: June 4

1996

A half-cent use tax will go before Cape Girardeau County voters and a 1.75-cent use tax will be put before Cape Girardeau city voters Aug. 6; the Cape Girardeau County Commission and Cape Girardeau City Council decided Monday to submit the proposals to voters; the city tax would apply to purchases made by Cape Girardeau individuals and businesses who bought merchandise outside the state; because of an exemption on the tax, most individuals wouldn't be affected.

Stephen S. Owen of Cape Girardeau has received the first Student of the Year Award presented by the Criminal Justice Department at Southeast Missouri State University; Owen was instrumental in establishing a campus chapter of Alpha Phi Sigma, the national criminal justice honor society and assisted in teaching a departmental class this semester.

1971

The challenge faced by today's generation of young people is one of "orderly progress," Missouri Auditor Kit Bond told graduating seniors of Central High School at last night's commencement exercises; named valedictorian during the ceremony at Houck Stadium was Martha C. Grayson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Grayson; Carol A. Russell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph J. Russell, was named salutatorian.

Southeast Missourians may know by the end of next week how their 10th Congressional District will look; it is almost a certainty the district will get at least a portion of Jefferson County, which few in the area want; beyond that, it is anyone's guess.