Out of the past: June 4

A half-cent use tax will go before Cape Girardeau County voters and a 1.75-cent use tax will be put before Cape Girardeau city voters Aug. 6; the Cape Girardeau County Commission and Cape Girardeau City Council decided Monday to submit the proposals to voters; the city tax would apply to purchases made by Cape Girardeau individuals and businesses who bought merchandise outside the state; because of an exemption on the tax, most individuals wouldn't be affected.
Stephen S. Owen of Cape Girardeau has received the first Student of the Year Award presented by the Criminal Justice Department at Southeast Missouri State University; Owen was instrumental in establishing a campus chapter of Alpha Phi Sigma, the national criminal justice honor society and assisted in teaching a departmental class this semester.
The challenge faced by today's generation of young people is one of "orderly progress," Missouri Auditor Kit Bond told graduating seniors of Central High School at last night's commencement exercises; named valedictorian during the ceremony at Houck Stadium was Martha C. Grayson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Grayson; Carol A. Russell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph J. Russell, was named salutatorian.
Southeast Missourians may know by the end of next week how their 10th Congressional District will look; it is almost a certainty the district will get at least a portion of Jefferson County, which few in the area want; beyond that, it is anyone's guess.
Indications are all or nearly all flour mills of Southeast Missouri will be forced to close this week due to a lack of grain; all but 2% of American flour mills will be shut down by tonight, according to information furnished the Senate small business committee in Washington yesterday by the Millers' National Federation.
General Sign Co. has leased a one-story building on Broadway across from The Missourian Building and will have its general offices there; the company is a co-partnership, with L.J. Maxey and Charles Hadfield of Cairo, Illinois, as owners; they also have offices in Cairo and Herrin, Illinois.
The "Toot! Toot!" of the steam locomotive on the Cape Girardeau Northern Railroad has changed to the "Honk! Honk!" of the modern truck; the C.G.N. system, which runs from Cape Girardeau to Jackson and through Perryville, Missouri, has changed its means of transportation to the fast-traveling motor truck, wheels of which have been replaced with iron discs like those on trains, to avoid running off the track; a new motor truck has been purchased and is being outfitted for passenger traffic for daily trips between Perryville and Cape Girardeau.
Members of the largest class of seniors ever graduated from Cape Girardeau Central High School received their "sheepskins" last night at the school auditorium; 53 students were awarded diplomas; the commencement address was given by Dr. Edgar J. Swift, professor of psychology and education at Washington University in St. Louis.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.