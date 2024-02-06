Out of the past: June 30

To handle an increasing caseload channeled through the U.S. District Court branch in Cape Girardeau, the federal public defender's office in St. Louis recently opened its own office here; heading the office is Assistant Public Defender Jeffrey J. Rosenswank.
The National Weather Service has revised the predicted flood crest on the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau; forecasters expect the river to crest here at 36.2 feet on Monday, 4.2 feet above flood stage; in anticipation of the latest flood crest, the fifth since March, the Main Street Levee District closed the Themis Street floodgate Tuesday morning.
Delegates to the Council of Lutheran Churches recently elected William Suedekum of Good Shepherd Chapel to the office of president; also elected were vice president, Louis Weiss of Hanover; secretary, William Lehne of Trinity, and treasurer, Robert Knight from St. Andrew.
Paul M. Vandivort Jr., the son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul M. Vandivort of Cape Girardeau, was ordained a deacon in the Episcopal ministry during a ceremony last Saturday at Christ Church Cathedral in St. Louis.
A first contingent of 20 sailors arrive and report to the U.S. Naval Army Detachment headquarters at Teachers College; the full contingent of sailors will number 335; about the first thing the new sailors will have to do here is take their swimming tests.
Fourteen students at Teachers College will leave on a noon train tomorrow to take up their studies at two schools preparing them for service with the Marine Corps; two will go to Notre Dame University at South Bend, Indiana, and the rest will go to Western College of Education at Kalamazoo, Michigan; after completing their basic scholastic training leading to degrees, the men will be sent to Marine Corps training bases, either at San Diego, California, or Parris Island, South Carolina.
The Rev. Thomas Bateman is installed as pastor of the Presbyterian Church during a morning ceremony; the Rev. J. Frank Taylor of the Jackson Presbyterian Church preaches the installation sermon.
For nearly 20 years Benson C. Hardesty was superintendent of the Centenary Methodist Sunday School; so it was with profound regret that his resignation was accepted last Sunday; Rush H. Limbaugh has been chosen to succeed him.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.