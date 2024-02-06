Out of the past: June 30

1993

To handle an increasing caseload channeled through the U.S. District Court branch in Cape Girardeau, the federal public defender's office in St. Louis recently opened its own office here; heading the office is Assistant Public Defender Jeffrey J. Rosenswank.

The National Weather Service has revised the predicted flood crest on the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau; forecasters expect the river to crest here at 36.2 feet on Monday, 4.2 feet above flood stage; in anticipation of the latest flood crest, the fifth since March, the Main Street Levee District closed the Themis Street floodgate Tuesday morning.

1968

Delegates to the Council of Lutheran Churches recently elected William Suedekum of Good Shepherd Chapel to the office of president; also elected were vice president, Louis Weiss of Hanover; secretary, William Lehne of Trinity, and treasurer, Robert Knight from St. Andrew.

Paul M. Vandivort Jr., the son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul M. Vandivort of Cape Girardeau, was ordained a deacon in the Episcopal ministry during a ceremony last Saturday at Christ Church Cathedral in St. Louis.