Out of the past: June 3

1999

Cape Girardeau’s two Save-A-Lot stores will consolidate into one store in the former Del Farm National Grocery and Schnucks building at South Sprigg and William streets, giving the city’s Midtown its first grocery in almost two years; Heartland Save-A-Lot stores at 19 N. Spanish St. and near Broadway and Kingshighway, both owned by Maevers Food Inc. of Jackson, will close when the new market opens in mid August.

Wheat, unloaded from railroad cars onto a conveyor belt at Riverport Terminals Inc. at the Southeast Missouri Port yesterday, was then dumped into large hoppers of the company’s grain-bagging plant; those bags were loaded onto a barge for eventual shipment and distribution to Ethiopia under the Food for Peace program; U.S. Rep. Jo Ann Emerson points out the program “helps feed people in other countries, it helps our farmers get rid of their surplus grain, and it provides employment on the local level.”

1974

Cape Girardeau has experienced an increase in population and industrial growth over the years because of its municipal airport, State Sen. Albert M. Spradling Jr., D-Cape Girardeau, said yesterday; speaking at dedication ceremonies for the new traffic control tower at the port, Spradling said the city has grown by 28% in population and almost 33% in industrial expansion, while other parts of Southeast Missouri have declined in both; with an all-weather airport located here, Cape Girardeau “can progress beyond our fondest dreams,” Spradling said.

Work has resumed, because of a local conditional agreement, on the three major Cape Girardeau construction projects that were closed down a month ago as a result of a strike against Associated General Contractors of St. Louis; meanwhile, as the lone local work dispute temporarily ends another begins, this one involving approximately 700 employees of Thorngate Ltd. plants here and at Chaffee, who are affected by the industry-wide strike in the men’s and boys’ clothing field called Saturday by AFL-CIO Amalgamated Clothing Workers Union.