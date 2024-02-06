Out of the past: June 3

1998

The federal government continues to plan for construction of a new federal courthouse west of Cape Girardeau City Hall, but the project's future depends on securing funding from Congress, officials say; both U.S. Sen. Christopher "Kit" Bond, R-Mo., and Rep. Jo Ann Emerson, R-Cape Girardeau, want Congress to include more than $2 million in the fiscal 1999 budget to fund design work on the project.

Delta School District received the go-ahead from voters in a special election yesterday to purchase $200,000 in general obligation bonds and begin several immediate capital projects; the proposal received nearly 87% of the vote, about 20% more than the two-thirds majority needed to pass the bond issue; the bonds will fund repairing and replacing eight gymnasium heating units and purchasing a new bus and furniture for the elementary school; other repairs are the replacement of the bus garage and the gymnasium roof.

1973

This weekend marks the move from the inner city to the fast expanding west side of one of Cape Girardeau's oldest institutions; Farmers & Merchants Bank is completing its move from its old main bank building at Good Hope and Sprigg streets to its new, million-dollar-plus home at William and Sheridan; it will formally inaugurate business at the new location tomorrow morning.

After a year and a half of painting on the 38-by-20-foot wall in Kent Library, Jake K. Wells, head of the Southeast Missouri State University art department, foresees the completion of the centennial mural early this summer; dedication ceremonies for the mural, easily the largest in Missouri, has been set for Sept. 23 in the library.