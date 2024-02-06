Out of the past: June 3

1994

The Missouri Highway and Transportation Department at Sikeston will open bids next week for the removal of asbestos in 11 houses and attached garages that are being demolished to make room for the relocated Highway 74 Mississippi River bridge route through Cape Girardeau; officials with the department say acquisition of all parcels of land needed for the highway right-of-way should be completed by the end of the year.

When Jack Rickard failed to convince a few friends to run for the Cape Girardeau Ward 3 City Council seat, he decided to work to put his own name on the ballot; Rickard will oppose Michael Ballou in an Aug. 2 general election.

1969

Helen Fish, editor of the Tiger, Cape Girardeau Central High School's newspaper and holder of a University of Missouri Curators Scholarship, is the winner of The Missourian's first annual Award for Journalistic Achievement; she is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Fish of Cape Girardeau.

The Cape Girardeau City Council yesterday turned back to the Airport Board the proposed restaurant contract with Truman Cole for renegotiation, after agreement couldn't be reached with two council members on the contract's payment provisions.