Out of the past: June 3

The Missouri Highway and Transportation Department at Sikeston will open bids next week for the removal of asbestos in 11 houses and attached garages that are being demolished to make room for the relocated Highway 74 Mississippi River bridge route through Cape Girardeau; officials with the department say acquisition of all parcels of land needed for the highway right-of-way should be completed by the end of the year.
When Jack Rickard failed to convince a few friends to run for the Cape Girardeau Ward 3 City Council seat, he decided to work to put his own name on the ballot; Rickard will oppose Michael Ballou in an Aug. 2 general election.
Helen Fish, editor of the Tiger, Cape Girardeau Central High School's newspaper and holder of a University of Missouri Curators Scholarship, is the winner of The Missourian's first annual Award for Journalistic Achievement; she is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Fish of Cape Girardeau.
The Cape Girardeau City Council yesterday turned back to the Airport Board the proposed restaurant contract with Truman Cole for renegotiation, after agreement couldn't be reached with two council members on the contract's payment provisions.
George L. Hampton of Cape Girardeau is appointed a patrolman on the Cape Girardeau Police Department; a World War I veteran, Hampton was employed at Harris Field virtually all the time the flying field was in operation; before that, he worked at the shoe factory.
With reports in from most of the 14 counties in the district, there are 67 high school teaching vacancies listed; most of these places will likely be filled, as a few instructors are waiting until late in the summer to decide on a job and sign a contract; as a whole, the teaching situation may not be much worse than a year ago.
F.W. Keller, contractor, has received the contract for the paving of Main Street, from Independence to William Street, for $20,661.34; the contract was awarded yesterday afternoon by a unanimous vote of the City Council.
The County Court yesterday refused to make an appropriation to maintain the office of a county food demonstrator or head of the home economics department of the farm bureau; around 20 women and five men appeared before the council to urge that body to continue that office; farm agent Seth Babcock was a passive onlooker, but most of the others present spoke in favor of retention of the bureau of home economics.
-- Sharon K. Sanders