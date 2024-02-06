Out of the past: June 29

1998

Sixteen gambling casinos in Missouri reported revenues of $15.3 million in April while Illinois' revenues for nine casinos topped $20.9 million for the same month; if you add revenues from slot machines, the totals jump to $65 million in Missouri and more than $90 million in Illinois; but slot machines, which account for almost 70 to 75% of gambling revenues, are suddenly on the endangered list in Missouri; last week, the Missouri Gaming Commission voted to begin action to remove slots and other games of chance from so-called "boats in moats."

Increased revenue and decreased expenditures will bring about a strong turnaround in the Cape Girardeau School District's budget this fiscal year; board members learn of the district's improved financial standing during a Cape Girardeau Board of Education meeting; in a year-end report, business manager Dr. Steve Del Vecchio says the district will show a positive spending pattern in nearly every category when the fiscal year ends tomorrow.

1973

City Street Department workers and State Highway Department District 10 maintenance crews are repairing sections of water-heat damaged Broadway, Cape Girardeau's major east-west thoroughfare; cold mix asphalt is being wedged into cracks of the broken and buckled pavement in an attempt to smooth out the sharp edges at the intersection of Broadway and Caruthers Avenue.

A riverboat -- Mr. R -- owned by Missouri Dry Dock and Repair Co. of Cape Girardeau is reported to have sunk last night in the Mississippi River below Blytheville, Arkansas, when it hit a sunken barge; all crewmen are said to have left the boat safely; C.W. Rushing, company president, was aboard the boat when it went down, it is reported.