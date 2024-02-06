Out of the past: June 29

Flat Iron Structures Co., of Longmont, Colorado, is the apparent low bidder on the main structure of the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge, to be constructed across the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau, according to Missouri highway officials; the Missouri Highways and Transportation Department received six bids on the new bridge yesterday; the project will not be awarded until after all of the bids have been thoroughly reviewed.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Union Planters Corp., an $11.4 billion multi-bank holding company headquartered at Memphis, and Financial Bancshares Inc. of St. Louis have announced a definitive agreement for Union Planters to acquire Financial Bancshares in a tax-free exchange of stock.
With the first phase of construction of Cape Girardeau Doctors' Park rapidly nearing completion, 21 doctors are expected to set up practices in the medical and dental complex by late summer or early fall; Joe N. Tygett, doctor of obstetrics and gynecology, begins receiving patients at his new location in the massive facility, and Dr. James W. Terry, urological surgeon, is expected to begin practice there Thursday.
Gov. Warren E. Hearnes reportedly may run for Congress from Southeast Missouri's 10th District; while the governor hasn't made any announcement about his candidacy, certain politicos who claim they are "in the know" say he is giving the idea some thought.
Their airplane clipping a power line four miles west of Marston, Missouri, at 4:30 p.m. yesterday, Roland "Polly" Avery, 34, and Paul Mhar, 23, both of Marston, escape alive when their Luscombe ship falls into Little River; they are patients of Saint Francis Hospital here, painfully but apparently not critically injured.
A three-man subcommittee of the Chamber of Commerce industrial committee -- Eddie Erlbacher, W.L. Pendleton and L.L. Bowman -- was appointed Friday to further investigate a proposal offered by D.B. Howell of Wycliffe, Kentucky, for the establishment of a ceramics plant in Cape Girardeau.
Recent rains have interfered with work on the concrete road south of Cape Girardeau; no work was done Monday or Tuesday on this account; to date 3,300 feet of concrete has been laid on the north end; starting at Elm Street and extending to Hackberry, four blocks, the Sprigg Street pavement is 27 feet wide, including the curb; the balance of the road is 18 feet wide and extends as far south as the first concrete bridge.
After selling and repairing shoes at 705 Broadway for more than half a century, Joseph Barenkamp Sr., will retire from active business at 6 p.m. today; tomorrow morning, his son, Joseph "Dep" Barenkamp, will take charge of the shoe store to operate it in the future; Dep will have assistance from his own son, Paul, better known as "Pete."
-- Sharon K. Sanders
