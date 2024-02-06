Out of the past: June 29

1996

Flat Iron Structures Co., of Longmont, Colorado, is the apparent low bidder on the main structure of the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge, to be constructed across the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau, according to Missouri highway officials; the Missouri Highways and Transportation Department received six bids on the new bridge yesterday; the project will not be awarded until after all of the bids have been thoroughly reviewed.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Union Planters Corp., an $11.4 billion multi-bank holding company headquartered at Memphis, and Financial Bancshares Inc. of St. Louis have announced a definitive agreement for Union Planters to acquire Financial Bancshares in a tax-free exchange of stock.

1971

With the first phase of construction of Cape Girardeau Doctors' Park rapidly nearing completion, 21 doctors are expected to set up practices in the medical and dental complex by late summer or early fall; Joe N. Tygett, doctor of obstetrics and gynecology, begins receiving patients at his new location in the massive facility, and Dr. James W. Terry, urological surgeon, is expected to begin practice there Thursday.

Gov. Warren E. Hearnes reportedly may run for Congress from Southeast Missouri's 10th District; while the governor hasn't made any announcement about his candidacy, certain politicos who claim they are "in the know" say he is giving the idea some thought.