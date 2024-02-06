Out of the past: June 28

1995

In an effort to promote positive change, a Cape Girardeau organization is taking its message on gangs, drugs and violence to the street; preaching unity and faith in Jesus, the House of Prayer Outreach Mission is holding a week-long revival on Middle Street near the corner of Good Hope Street; the street revival began Monday night, with close to 150 people attending.

PATTON, Mo. -- Tom Parker presented a petition calling for the ouster of Meadow Heights Schools Superintendent Tom Waller at a meeting last night of the Board of Education; the petition was accepted by board members without comment; but after the meeting, the board met in closed session, where it handed Waller a new, three-year contract.

1970

Dr. Francis Daniel, a retired Presbyterian minister from Potosi, Missouri, is serving as interim pastor at Westminster Presbyterian Church for the summer; he will be available for counseling and conferences at the church on Saturday mornings and Sunday.

Charles Schlitt has purchased one of the city's oldest dwellings at 334 N. Frederick St., adjacent on the north to the post office, and plans to erect an office building there soon; the dwelling is being razed and the site prepared for a new single-story brick structure; Schlitt, an agent for State Farm Insurance, will have his offices there.