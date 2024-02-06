Out of the past: June 28

1992

The Rev. Bob Hill Jr. of McClure, Illinois, has started a new church in Cape Girardeau; American Heritage Baptist Church is holding services each Sunday in Arena Park.

Organizers of a new community-based beautification effort hope to find volunteers to take over the job of keeping the old Saint Francis Hospital grounds mowed and trimmed. City crews worked Friday and will finish cleaning up the grounds Monday to give the group a good start; the city had to bring in heavy equipment, including a brush hog and chain saw, to begin cleaning the location with its waist-high grass and weeds.

1967

From $50,000 to $75,000 in damages will be sought by a group of farmers who have allegedly suffered crop damage from rapidly rising water as the result of a dam built across a drainage ditch south of Cape Girardeau. Earl Schultz, executive secretary for the Little River Drainage District, says as far as he knows, the dam is still standing; he adds the builders of the dam have been told by the district to destroy it, but apparently they have ignored the order.

Airplane dealers representing 13 states attended the first national air auction at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport yesterday. About 30 airplanes were flown here to be placed on the auction block. The auction is expected to be a monthly event.