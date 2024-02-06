Out of the past: June 27

1995

Dutchtown residents, the Cape Girardeau County Commission and the Army Corps of Engineers all agree: A permanent solution to flooding at Dutchtown is needed; some Dutchtown residents have told the commission they want a permanent levee built to protect their homes and businesses.

Marjorie Grindstaff last night received the 1995 R.A. Fulenwider Meritorious Community Service Award during the Jackson Chamber of Commerce Installation Banquet at Bent Creek Golf Club; guest speaker at the banquet was former USDA deputy secretary Peter Myers.

1970

The quick action of a lifeguard at the Cape Girardeau municipal swimming pool in Capaha Park yesterday afternoon is credited with saving the life of 13-yar-old Robbie Rayford, who went under in six feet of water; Rayford, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Johnnie Mack Rayford of Cape Girardeau, is in good condition at a local hospital; Susan Beaver, the lifeguard, dived into the pool after noting the youth was in trouble.

While negotiations between Building Laborers Local 282 and Southeast Missouri Contractors Association remain at a deadlock, about 20 laborers of the C. E and S. Construction Co. walked off a job site at State College Friday afternoon; Ste. Genevieve Building and Stone Co., a sub-contractor, hadn't signed the retroactive agreement and this led to the walk out.