Out of the past: June 27

Dutchtown residents, the Cape Girardeau County Commission and the Army Corps of Engineers all agree: A permanent solution to flooding at Dutchtown is needed; some Dutchtown residents have told the commission they want a permanent levee built to protect their homes and businesses.
Marjorie Grindstaff last night received the 1995 R.A. Fulenwider Meritorious Community Service Award during the Jackson Chamber of Commerce Installation Banquet at Bent Creek Golf Club; guest speaker at the banquet was former USDA deputy secretary Peter Myers.
The quick action of a lifeguard at the Cape Girardeau municipal swimming pool in Capaha Park yesterday afternoon is credited with saving the life of 13-yar-old Robbie Rayford, who went under in six feet of water; Rayford, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Johnnie Mack Rayford of Cape Girardeau, is in good condition at a local hospital; Susan Beaver, the lifeguard, dived into the pool after noting the youth was in trouble.
While negotiations between Building Laborers Local 282 and Southeast Missouri Contractors Association remain at a deadlock, about 20 laborers of the C. E and S. Construction Co. walked off a job site at State College Friday afternoon; Ste. Genevieve Building and Stone Co., a sub-contractor, hadn't signed the retroactive agreement and this led to the walk out.
Sale of 248 "E" Bonds with a total value of $25,331.25 during the past three days is announced as Cape Girardeau County moves ahead with its last-minute effort to write off a deficit of $153,570 in its $880,000 "E" Bond quota in the Seventh War Loan drive.
There are some improvements in the building industry here, although the amount of activity is far below that of a normal peacetime year; brick work is being done on the Cape Egg & Feed building on the south side of Morgan Oak Street, between Frederick and Middle streets, and ground is being prepared at the southwest corner of Morgan Oak and Frederick for the Semo Body & Fender Repair Co.'s new building; Cape Lumber Co. is erecting a large frame structure on the Old Jackson Road just off Broadway for use as retail quarters.
Preaching his first sermon as pastor of Centenary Methodist Church, the Rev. L.M. Spivey delivers a short, concise message, saying, "The church will have to come down to the people, go among them and find out what are their needs, if it is to succeed and to be in reality a follower of Jesus Christ"; he came here from Chicago, where he has been attending Chicago University.
The annual Lutheran parochial and Sunday school fete is held in the afternoon at the Trinity Hall grounds, in which a big, jolly crowd of youngsters participated in a variety of games.
