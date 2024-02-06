Out of the past: June 26

1998

Shortly after 9:15 yesterday morning, a single-engine aircraft raced past the control tower of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, circled around and landed to the cheers and waves of a few spectators on the ground; between 9:25 and 9:30, another five planes landed, and by 10, the concrete area next to the hangar was completely full with over 20 airplanes waiting to be fueled so their pilots could get them on their way; the pilots, all of whom are women, landed in Cape Girardeau at the end of the fifth leg of the 22nd annual Air Race Classic; the 2,385-mile race, which began Tuesday in Santa Fe, New Mexico, is scheduled to end today in Batavia, Ohio.

Terri Clark-Bauer, 46, of Nashville, Tennessee, has been named the new director of the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau; she replaces Mary Miller, who resigned in March, and will take office July 20.

1973

Parochial school officials here, and throughout the nation, voice disappointment at the Supreme Court's ruling against state tax and tuition breaks for parents of their pupils; the Rev. Paul J. McHugh, associate pastor at St. Mary's Cathedral and instructor of religion at Notre Dame High School, calls the decision "very discouraging"; he adds, "...it is our hope that some form of aid can be given to private education in order to provide a viable alternative and choice for our people in considering the education of their children."

THEBES, Ill. -- An explosion shatters the main building at Kennel Burg dog kennel, killing several animals; three kennel employees escape injury; the explosion, which occurs about 1:30 a.m., is believed to have been in an air condition and heating unit inside the 100-by-30-foot office building; there were around 45 dogs at the kennel at the time of the explosion; Jay Kenigsberg has owned the business for five years.