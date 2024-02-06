Out of the past: June 26

Shortly after 9:15 yesterday morning, a single-engine aircraft raced past the control tower of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, circled around and landed to the cheers and waves of a few spectators on the ground; between 9:25 and 9:30, another five planes landed, and by 10, the concrete area next to the hangar was completely full with over 20 airplanes waiting to be fueled so their pilots could get them on their way; the pilots, all of whom are women, landed in Cape Girardeau at the end of the fifth leg of the 22nd annual Air Race Classic; the 2,385-mile race, which began Tuesday in Santa Fe, New Mexico, is scheduled to end today in Batavia, Ohio.
Terri Clark-Bauer, 46, of Nashville, Tennessee, has been named the new director of the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau; she replaces Mary Miller, who resigned in March, and will take office July 20.
Parochial school officials here, and throughout the nation, voice disappointment at the Supreme Court's ruling against state tax and tuition breaks for parents of their pupils; the Rev. Paul J. McHugh, associate pastor at St. Mary's Cathedral and instructor of religion at Notre Dame High School, calls the decision "very discouraging"; he adds, "...it is our hope that some form of aid can be given to private education in order to provide a viable alternative and choice for our people in considering the education of their children."
THEBES, Ill. -- An explosion shatters the main building at Kennel Burg dog kennel, killing several animals; three kennel employees escape injury; the explosion, which occurs about 1:30 a.m., is believed to have been in an air condition and heating unit inside the 100-by-30-foot office building; there were around 45 dogs at the kennel at the time of the explosion; Jay Kenigsberg has owned the business for five years.
Jubilation is apparent in Cape Girardeau Republican quarters as party members discuss the nomination of New York Gov. Thomas E. Dewey for the presidency; his running mate will be California Gov. Earl Warren; James A. Finch Jr., Republican county chairman says, "I think Dewey will run well. He's been an excellent governor of New York, an excellent administrator ..."; however, Democratic county chairman Lindsay W. Simmons says, "It's the same old ticket they had four years ago -- they ought to get new timber."
Cooperating business firms and individuals have plunked down $500, half the $1,000 goal, for a lighted softball field to be installed in the 1300 block of South Sprigg Street; the donor list stands at 56 backing business organizations or persons seeking to bring night softball to the community; the field will be open to all teams in the city wishing to play, either on an individual or a league basis.
Cape Girardeau records the hottest day of the season, when the mercury climbs to 96 degrees at 3 p.m.; a light shower in the morning cools the air slightly, but the heat is intense after the rain passes.
At the Rotary dinner in the evening, M.E. Leming calls attention to the immediate needs of Giboney Park, the playground put into use by Rotarians last season; the underbrush has grown up again, and another campaign is needed; a few more swings would serve a good purpose as well; it is decided to set aside $100 to be spent on the park; Giboney Park is located on Kingshighway and serves the children of South Cape Girardeau.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.