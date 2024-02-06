Out of the past: June 26

1997

Capahas baseball manager Jess Bolen and Herb Nance helped workers install a new 60-foot aluminum flag pole yesterday at Capaha Field; other improvements are being made to the field, including the installation of two 45-foot steel foul-ball poles with 30-inch mesh.

The Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge at Cape Girardeau will be lighted when it opens early in the next century; installation of aesthetic lighting on the bridge will be included in the final bid for the span, which will also include the final decking; the application for Transportation Enhancement Funds requested by the Beautification Committee of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce through the City of Cape Girardeau has been approved.

1972

Application for $10,000 in federal funds to aid in the development of the County Farm as a park is made by the County Court in the morning; forms are presented to the court by A.C. Brase, chairman of the County Park Board; the lion's share of that money -- $7,300 -- would be for a well to provide water for the two new lakes which have been constructed on the farm.

BENTON, Mo. -- Voters in Scott County will decide Aug. 8 whether they wish to have a nursing home district in the county; in a hearing this morning, County Court President Judge Les Lankford says the court has checked names on petitions submitted last week requesting a nursing home; sufficient numbers of "bona fide" signatures were confirmed to place the proposition on the ballot.