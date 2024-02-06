Out of the past: June 26

Capahas baseball manager Jess Bolen and Herb Nance helped workers install a new 60-foot aluminum flag pole yesterday at Capaha Field; other improvements are being made to the field, including the installation of two 45-foot steel foul-ball poles with 30-inch mesh.
The Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge at Cape Girardeau will be lighted when it opens early in the next century; installation of aesthetic lighting on the bridge will be included in the final bid for the span, which will also include the final decking; the application for Transportation Enhancement Funds requested by the Beautification Committee of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce through the City of Cape Girardeau has been approved.
Application for $10,000 in federal funds to aid in the development of the County Farm as a park is made by the County Court in the morning; forms are presented to the court by A.C. Brase, chairman of the County Park Board; the lion's share of that money -- $7,300 -- would be for a well to provide water for the two new lakes which have been constructed on the farm.
BENTON, Mo. -- Voters in Scott County will decide Aug. 8 whether they wish to have a nursing home district in the county; in a hearing this morning, County Court President Judge Les Lankford says the court has checked names on petitions submitted last week requesting a nursing home; sufficient numbers of "bona fide" signatures were confirmed to place the proposition on the ballot.
In a revised forecast, the weather bureau says the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau will reach a stage of from 40 to 40 1/2 feet by Tuesday; the previous prediction was for a top stage of 39 1/2 feet by Sunday; heavy rains the past few days in the Mississippi and Missouri River watershed are responsible for the higher forecast.
Except in instances where there was enough sand on the job to complete the work, or where a reserve had been held by dealers, construction work in Cape Girardeau is practically at a standstill; floodwaters of the Mississippi have suspended operations at Cape Girardeau Sand Co., which, although it can still pump, cannot unload its barges with the conveyor system under water; without sand, buildings cannot be started or completed.
P.H. Deimund & Son, proprietors of the Cape Sand Co., the big, modern sand station near the old Frisco depot, announces that, starting tomorrow, its best river sand will sell for 60 cents a yard until further notice; this step is being taken to meet outside competition, the company says.
Residents living near the hide and fur house on Independence Street, near police headquarters, have complained in recent days of the obnoxious, sickening odor emanating from the business; their complaints will be taken up at the next meeting of the board of health, says Dr. Ernest Huber, health officer.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
