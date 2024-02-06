Out of the past: June 24

1995

Boyd Gaming Corp. has moved a step closer to bringing a riverboat casino to Cape Girardeau, giving city officials a draft of its development agreement; the agreement spells out exactly what Boyd will do in return for permission to dock a boat on the city's riverfront, including improvements Boyd will make to city streets, water mains and sewer lines.

Federal Emergency Management Agency officials toured the Red Star, Smelterville and Dutchtown areas yesterday to get a visual image of how the flood of 1995 affected Cape Girardeau County; city officials provided FEMA representatives with pertinent data and the history of homes and businesses affected by the flood as they led them through the areas hardest hit by the flood.

1970

A retroactive agreement between members of Building Laborers Local 282, employed by C. E. and S. Construction Co., and Southeast Missouri Contractors Association has been signed, but negotiations between the two groups remain at a deadlock, says Local 282 president Fred D. Kelly; approximately 20 members of the local, working for C. E. and S. Construction, returned to work Monday after the agreement; the job sites where union members returned to work are State College, the Cape Girardeau Federal Savings and Loan and at a trailer court on Highway 74 south of here.

Fifteen firms turn in bids on a long list of fixed and movable equipment and furnishings with labor to install them in the new Education and Psychology Building now under construction on the State Campus.