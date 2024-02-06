Out of the past: June 24

Boyd Gaming Corp. has moved a step closer to bringing a riverboat casino to Cape Girardeau, giving city officials a draft of its development agreement; the agreement spells out exactly what Boyd will do in return for permission to dock a boat on the city's riverfront, including improvements Boyd will make to city streets, water mains and sewer lines.
Federal Emergency Management Agency officials toured the Red Star, Smelterville and Dutchtown areas yesterday to get a visual image of how the flood of 1995 affected Cape Girardeau County; city officials provided FEMA representatives with pertinent data and the history of homes and businesses affected by the flood as they led them through the areas hardest hit by the flood.
A retroactive agreement between members of Building Laborers Local 282, employed by C. E. and S. Construction Co., and Southeast Missouri Contractors Association has been signed, but negotiations between the two groups remain at a deadlock, says Local 282 president Fred D. Kelly; approximately 20 members of the local, working for C. E. and S. Construction, returned to work Monday after the agreement; the job sites where union members returned to work are State College, the Cape Girardeau Federal Savings and Loan and at a trailer court on Highway 74 south of here.
Fifteen firms turn in bids on a long list of fixed and movable equipment and furnishings with labor to install them in the new Education and Psychology Building now under construction on the State Campus.
Some Cape Girardeau County farmers, weeks behind in field work because of recent rains, are on the job today, Sunday, some planting corn, others combining or binding grain crops; much of the soil has dried out fairly thoroughly.
The Rev. Edward B. Schlattmann, assistant pastor of St. Mary's Catholic Church here, has received his appointment as chaplain of the Missouri state penitentiary at Jefferson City and will assume his duties there next Sunday; Schlattmann came to Cape Girardeau in June 1943; his successor here, the Rev. Edward C. Kirwin, will arrive in Cape Girardeau tomorrow from Jefferson City.
A legal advertisement serves notice the city of Cape Girardeau has started condemnation proceedings to widen West Broadway, between Henderson Avenue and West End Boulevard; Mrs. A. Wittenborn, owner of the brick residence at the southwest corner of Broadway and West End, known as the Orren Wilson property, has refused to give a strip of about six feet off her lot; she says in the past the city has ruined two pieces of her property, and she now proposes to protect this property regardless of cost.
The display room of the Harris Motor Car Co., under the management of A.C. Brase, is being remodeled and enlarged to extend to the east side of the building; the space between the east wall and the old display room was formerly used as a driveway.
-- Sharon K. Sanders