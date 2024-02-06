Out of the past: June 24

1993

The owners of St. Vincent's College in Cape Girardeau have rejected a sales offer by the Colonial Cape Girardeau Foundation, but further negotiations for sale of the historic campus are continuing.

Members of the Housing Assistance Task Force met for the first time Wednesday and wasted no time framing the scope of the debate; many task force members said they want the City of Cape Girardeau to provide temporary, emergency shelter for people with no housing and transitional housing to enable low-income tenants to save to buy a home.

1968

The Cape Girardeau County Court approved a trial program for working county prisoners on county roads; the decision came after several weeks of discussion and an unsatisfactory trial with working prisoners in the courthouse.

The Cape Girardeau Airport Board made arrangements to permanently station the airport fire truck at the airport; the city purchased the truck last summer, but has kept it at the city garage on North Fountain Street awaiting airport garage space and training of personnel.