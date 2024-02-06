Out of the past: June 22

1994

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources surprised the city of Jackson with a ruling that could cost its citizens millions; the DNR has notified Jackson Utilities and Public Works that it is reducing the biochemical oxygenated -- the amount of bacteria, good or bad -- demand level in the effluent leaving the Jackson wastewater treatment plant from 30 parts per million to 10 ppm; at that level, Jackson's plant could be obsolete in five years.

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Charleston, Missouri, native Kenny Hulshof, who gained statewide recognition for his handling of high-profile murder cases for the attorney general's office, has been chosen as the Republican candidate for Congress in the 9th District; Hulshof served as an assistant public defender and prosecuting attorney in Cape Girardeau County.

1969

Six Cape Girardeau girls leave for Stephens College in Columbia, where they and 606 other girls from counties throughout Missouri will attend Girls State, a program of education sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary; attending from Cape Girardeau are Linda Jane Dunn, Donna Hitt, Patricia Lang, Laura Leming, Jane Lohmann and Rita Beth Vandivort.

William Joseph Kies Jr., 48, president of six Southeast Missouri land, lumber and construction firms operating under the name of Riverside, and one of the original founders of associated building centers, dies in the afternoon at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis; Mr. and Mrs. Kies were in an apartment complex of the hospital, Queeny Towers, where they were staying while visiting a son, a patient at the hospital, when William Kies is stricken with an apparent heart attack.