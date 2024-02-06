Out of the past: June 21

Lyn Muzzy has agreed to a six-month contract with the city of Cape Girardeau as a convention and tourism consultant; Muzzy will remain as director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau, while the city searches for a new director; he will then continue to attend trade shows; at the end of six months, Muzzy's contract will be up for negotiation.
With some council members voicing reservations about a minimum property maintenance code, the Cape Girardeau City Council agreed to take its time considering the measure; while the city's Board of Appeal has recommended the adoption of the code, some council members question the need for the measure.
The renovation of Washington School is postponed and the work on May Greene School is hoped to begin Monday, as the Board of Education opens revised bids for work on the two schools; the board rejected all bids on Washington School and will re-evaluate the school and its educational program before further work progresses because of the high bids for construction.
The Delta Queen, last of the Mississippi River excursion boats, paid a brief visit to Cape Girardeau yesterday afternoon; the sound of its calliope drew a large crowd of spectators to the cobblestone riverfront; as the Cincinnati-based stern-wheeler cast off and headed for St. Louis, its calliope, in a sentimental nod to bygone years, played "St. Louis Blues," "The Missouri Waltz," "Dixie" and "Come to the Cabaret."
With Golden Flentge to be in charge, the morning classes in music will be continued at Central High School, said Supt. L.J. Schultz; Flentge will carry on the program started by Frieda Rieck, who departed yesterday to attend Northwestern University the remainder of the summer.
The Mississippi River continued to inch upward at Cape Girardeau, reaching a stage of 35.42 feet, a rise of only 12-100ths of a foot in the 24 hours ending at 8 a.m.; Port Warden Lee L. Albert reported that the present stage is a matter of only a few inches short of the crest, which is predicted for Wednesday night.
News of the first Cape Girardean to fall in action in France is received here in the morning, when a message comes from the War Department advising of the death of Randall A. Mattingly, son of George A. Mattingly, a traveling salesman for an automobile company; the message states young Mattingly, a Marine, was killed June 17 while engaged in battle with the Germans.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- The Enterprise Mill and Grain Co. of Chaffee has been organized with a stock of $20,000 for the handling of grain and grain products; the stockholders are Peter Rigdon, Theodore Diebold, T.A. Wylie, Herbert Rigdon and G.A. Sample.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
