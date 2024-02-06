Out of the past: June 20

1947

Unanimous endorsement was given yesterday by the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce and the Cape Special Road District to the $200,152 project of relocating Highway 74 in preference to the extension of William Street; Fred A. Groves, chairman of the road district commission, at a meeting with M.S. Gwin of Sikeston, Missouri, division highway engineer, pointed out that present Highway 74 through the heavy manufacturing cement and quarry area is becoming more and more congested; to relocate it, Groves said, would be to eliminate a growing hazard at the quarries.

Community efforts in behalf of the Naval Reserve program since the project was first advanced more than a year ago results in the announcement of approval of the $40,000 remodeling program for the training center at Harris Field; in addition, it is announced that all but five of the complement of men in the 129th Naval Reserve Division here have been filled; it's possible another division of 200 men and 10 officers will be formed here, if personnel is available; authorization has been given for the formation of an electronics warfare company of 50 enlisted and five officers.

1922

Police Chief Jeff Hutson announces his force will strictly enforce the ordinance prohibiting the sale and use of cap pistols, blank cartridges and other high explosives in Cape Girardeau; warnings to merchants handling fireworks and to a number of boys who have been discharging fireworks on the streets have been issued; penalty for violation of the ordinance varies from a fine of $5 to a fine of $100 for each offense.

The work of raising money with which to refinance the Capahas baseball team starts in earnest, with a large committee of men, most of them prominent in the business affairs of the city, in charge of the task; it was agreed at a meeting last night of baseball enthusiasts at the courthouse here that the Capahas must not be allowed to disband; the club needs $2,500 at once, according to Caps' management; the best results cannot be obtained from the players unless there is money in the treasury that assures them they will be payed for their efforts.

-- Sharon K. Sanders