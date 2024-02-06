Out of the past: June 2

After at first declining to be involved in the selection process, the Cape Girardeau County Commission has unofficially decided to rank possible Interstate 55 interchanges at Oak Ridge and Jackson; it will submit its findings to the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission; highway commissioners are hoping to learn which project would be best for the area's economy.
The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday unanimously reversed a St. Louis appeals court decision barring cities with airports outside their limits from condemning property for expansion; in an opinion written by Cape Girardeau native Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr., the court ruled state law allows cities to construct airports outside their boundaries and condemn property for such a purpose.
A telephone cable expansion project by Southwestern Bell Telephone Co., which will cost nearly a half million dollars and take nearly a year to complete, is underway in Cape Girardeau; the project involves installation of cable to provide future exchanges in the southwest section of the city and additional toll circuits between Cape Girardeau and Advance, Missouri.
Paul F. Frederick, who will move with his family to Muskegon, Michigan, on Wednesday after serving as Cape Girardeau's first city manager, is honored at a farewell breakfast attended by about 50 people; they include city officials and members of the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
Chief of Police M.F. Morton announces the resignation of Morris Huckstep, a veteran peace officer; he has returned to his former job as watchman on Broadway; Morton takes over for Sam Tucker, who resigned after being on the Broadway beat at nights for nearly a year.
There are 4,473 boys and girls of school age living in the Cape Girardeau school district, the official enumeration shows; this is 77 fewer than the enumeration a year ago; the count shows there are 4,164 white children in the district and 309 black children.
The state Sunday School convention, which has been in session at Centenary Methodist Church since Monday, closes at noon with an address by P.G. Orwig of Chicago, international Sunday school worker.
Dr. and Mrs. Jean Ruff return home in the evening from Chicago, where he has spent the last four years attending the Chicago School of Osteopathy; having earned his diploma and passed his Missouri state board examination, he will open an office in the H.-H. Building, next to one occupied by his father, Dr. C.B. Ruff, a dentist, on the second floor.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
