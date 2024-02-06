Out of the past: June 2

1995

After at first declining to be involved in the selection process, the Cape Girardeau County Commission has unofficially decided to rank possible Interstate 55 interchanges at Oak Ridge and Jackson; it will submit its findings to the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission; highway commissioners are hoping to learn which project would be best for the area's economy.

The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday unanimously reversed a St. Louis appeals court decision barring cities with airports outside their limits from condemning property for expansion; in an opinion written by Cape Girardeau native Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr., the court ruled state law allows cities to construct airports outside their boundaries and condemn property for such a purpose.

1970

A telephone cable expansion project by Southwestern Bell Telephone Co., which will cost nearly a half million dollars and take nearly a year to complete, is underway in Cape Girardeau; the project involves installation of cable to provide future exchanges in the southwest section of the city and additional toll circuits between Cape Girardeau and Advance, Missouri.

Paul F. Frederick, who will move with his family to Muskegon, Michigan, on Wednesday after serving as Cape Girardeau's first city manager, is honored at a farewell breakfast attended by about 50 people; they include city officials and members of the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.