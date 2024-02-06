Out of the past: June 2

1994

TAMMS, Ill. -- Ground was broken here yesterday for a $60 million, super-maximum prison, which will employ up to 250 people during construction; when completed, the facility will employ up to 300 and provide an $11-million-per-year payroll; the prison is scheduled to open in the fall of 1996.

The Olympic flame, carried by 60 runners, wound its way through Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, accompanied by five Olympic festival vans and an equal number of police escorts; the 12-mile course started and ended at Courthouse Park.

1969

Steps to further alleviate the situation regarding the ruins of the former Idan-Ha Hotel site, Broadway and Fountain Street, should be taken within a week, says Mayor Ivan L. Irvin; at owner Joel A. Montgomery's request, the city will obtain a contractor to patch the sidewalk on the Fountain Street side and remove all bricks in danger of falling onto public right of way; Montgomery, of Sikeston, Missouri, will pay for the work.

MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- The twin cities of Marble Hill and Lutesville, Missouri, have decided to accept a gift of 30 acres of real estate and one-half interest each in $15,000 which is being given by Fran Pellegrino, president of the Marble Hill Hat Co., for a proposed city park here.