Out of the past: June 2

TAMMS, Ill. -- Ground was broken here yesterday for a $60 million, super-maximum prison, which will employ up to 250 people during construction; when completed, the facility will employ up to 300 and provide an $11-million-per-year payroll; the prison is scheduled to open in the fall of 1996.
The Olympic flame, carried by 60 runners, wound its way through Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, accompanied by five Olympic festival vans and an equal number of police escorts; the 12-mile course started and ended at Courthouse Park.
Steps to further alleviate the situation regarding the ruins of the former Idan-Ha Hotel site, Broadway and Fountain Street, should be taken within a week, says Mayor Ivan L. Irvin; at owner Joel A. Montgomery's request, the city will obtain a contractor to patch the sidewalk on the Fountain Street side and remove all bricks in danger of falling onto public right of way; Montgomery, of Sikeston, Missouri, will pay for the work.
MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- The twin cities of Marble Hill and Lutesville, Missouri, have decided to accept a gift of 30 acres of real estate and one-half interest each in $15,000 which is being given by Fran Pellegrino, president of the Marble Hill Hat Co., for a proposed city park here.
Plans have been made for construction of a building in which frozen food lockers will be placed, announces R.M. Trimble of Cape Rock Drive; Trimble, who is organizing the project, says the plant will be on West Broadway; patronage from farm and city families will be sought, with cooler space to be furnished on a rental basis.
With harvest already at hand, Cape Girardeau County crops are in average condition in spite of a spotty growing and cultivating season; cutting of barley is underway, and the wheat crop, in fair to good condition, should be ripe in another week or 10 days.
George L. Meyer, local tennis champion and a wholesale grocer here, is on the warpath; someone swiped the tiller rope and tennis net from the tennis ground at the H.L. Albert home Saturday night; Meyer suspects they took them to use for seining purposes; he's offering a $5 reward for their return.
Thresher men from all parts of Cape Girardeau County met at the Jackson courthouse Saturday to organize, around 20 men attending; they fixed pricing for threshing at 5 cents per bushel for oats, 7 cents for wheat and 8 cents for rye.
