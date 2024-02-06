Out of the past: June 2

With another report expected to be on file later today, the Boyd Group has spent $16,472.46 to promote the June 8 vote in Cape Girardeau on whether to allow riverboat gambling; the Boyd Group, which has four casino operations in Las Vegas, has expressed a strong interest in locating a riverboat here, if citizens approve riverboat gambling.
For the first time since early April, the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau is below flood stage; but water woes inside the East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, Clear Creek Levee District are expected to continue at least another week or two; one-way traffic will remain in effect over part of water-covered Illinois Route 3 between the Route 146 junction and Gale for another seven to 10 days.
John W. Beaudean Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. John W. Beaudean of Cape Girardeau, is ordained into the Lutheran ministry in the afternoon at Trinity Lutheran Church; Beaudean, 26, attended Trinity School here and was confirmed in 1956; he graduated from Concordia Seminary in St. Louis last Friday; he has received his first call to serve as a missionary and pastor to begin a mission congregation in Kanata (Ottawa), Ontario, Canada.
The Rev. Max D. Sullivan, pastor of St. Mark Lutheran Church, has resigned as pastor of the church; he will be a captain in the Army Chaplain Corps.
The Mississippi River fell another 13 inches at Cape Girardeau during the 24-hour period ending at 8 a.m., bringing the stage down to 37.6 feet; the receding water permits the resumption of train service over the Frisco railroad between St. Louis and Memphis; that service had been suspended May 20.
In a letter from the Bureau of Naval Personnel of the Navy Department in Washington, Mrs. Joe W. Werner of Cape Girardeau was informed yesterday that her husband, who was on his way to Ireland as an employee of Lockheed Overseas, was on a vessel of the Cunard White Star Line, which is long overdue at its destination and may be considered lost.
Henry Nussbaum Sr., 80, a retired merchant and one of the best known and oldest residents of Cape Girardeau, died Friday at the home of his daughter, Mrs. Charles W. Stehr, 112 S. Sprigg St.; Nussbaum was a merchant in Haarig for a number of years; born in Aauru, Switzerland, he emigrated to America when he was 16 years old.
Capt. A.M. Tinsley arrived here yesterday afternoon for a visit with friends; he departs at noon on his way from Washington to Little Rock, Arkansas; Tinsley is still with the war supplies board and is kept on the move constantly seeing that manufacturers of war supplies don't delay shipments.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
