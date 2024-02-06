Out of the past: June 2

1993

With another report expected to be on file later today, the Boyd Group has spent $16,472.46 to promote the June 8 vote in Cape Girardeau on whether to allow riverboat gambling; the Boyd Group, which has four casino operations in Las Vegas, has expressed a strong interest in locating a riverboat here, if citizens approve riverboat gambling.

For the first time since early April, the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau is below flood stage; but water woes inside the East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, Clear Creek Levee District are expected to continue at least another week or two; one-way traffic will remain in effect over part of water-covered Illinois Route 3 between the Route 146 junction and Gale for another seven to 10 days.

1968

John W. Beaudean Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. John W. Beaudean of Cape Girardeau, is ordained into the Lutheran ministry in the afternoon at Trinity Lutheran Church; Beaudean, 26, attended Trinity School here and was confirmed in 1956; he graduated from Concordia Seminary in St. Louis last Friday; he has received his first call to serve as a missionary and pastor to begin a mission congregation in Kanata (Ottawa), Ontario, Canada.

The Rev. Max D. Sullivan, pastor of St. Mark Lutheran Church, has resigned as pastor of the church; he will be a captain in the Army Chaplain Corps.