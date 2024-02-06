Out of the past: June 19

1996

Russell E. Bucklew went out with the trash; Bucklew, 28, was in the Cape Girardeau County Jail awaiting his day in court on 15 criminal charges, including first-degree murder, kidnapping, forcible rape and armed criminal action; at about 8:15 p.m. Monday, with the help of a prisoner trusty, Bucklew, who weighs 90 pounds, slid into a trash bag and had it tied over his head; then, with Bucklew inside, the bag was placed into a 50-gallon trash can amidst other refuse bags; another trusty, who may or may not have known that Bucklew was inside, took the trash to a large trash container outside the jail and dumped it while an unsuspecting jailer watched; after waiting an undetermined amount of time, Bucklew disappeared into the night.

No one seems surprised that the state passed over Cape Girardeau County for a proposed juvenile center; it cost 33 new jobs and about a $1 million injection into the local economy; under the 1995 Juvenile Crime Bill, the Missouri Division of Youth Services was to build two 20-bed facilities in the southeast region, one on each side of Highway 67; the city of New Madrid got one, and Cabool the other.

1971

Bunny Bread, Inc., has completed purchase of tract of ground south of its Christine Street plant from Burton J. Gerhardt; the tract lies 175 feet along the east side of the street and has a depth of 110 feet; a short distance away, on the west side of the street, Sunny Hills Garden and Pet Center has purchased additional ground from Gerhardt for expansion of its sales and service facilities.

The Union soldier standing atop the Courthouse Park memorial fountain looks complete, as he is again in possession of his rifle; employees of the City Park Department put the ancient weapon back in the soldier's hands Friday; it had been removed and damaged by vandals in mid-April and repaired by the park department with use of Fiberglas and by painting and antiquing.