Out of the past: June 19

1994

The Rev. Larry E. Gallamore is the new pastor at Grace United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau, coming here from Ellisville, Missouri, in St. Louis County; he replaced the Rev. Ernest Swartz, who is the new pastor of St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Florissant, Missouri.

Louis K. Juden Post 63 of the American Legion is determined not to let vandals discourage its efforts at Cape Rock Park; for the fifth time in as many weeks, vandals have destroyed efforts to fly the American flag next to a sign displaying the name of the park's benefactors.

1969

CAIRO, Ill. -- Gov. Richard B. Ogilvie orders 70 state troopers to Cairo to take over patrol of this racially tense city; he says he acted on information from the state police superintendent, who informed the governor "white citizens, deputized by the sheriff and coroner, were patrolling the streets, stopping people and causing serious problems for regularly constituted law enforcement officers."

Gordonville Road, closed to all except local traffic from Edgewood Drive west since last November, will be opened to through traffic in about two weeks; crews this week have graded the cut-off portion of Gordonville Road to link it with the completed paved section of Route K, just east of the Holiday Inn.