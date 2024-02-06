Out of the past: June 19

The Rev. Larry E. Gallamore is the new pastor at Grace United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau, coming here from Ellisville, Missouri, in St. Louis County; he replaced the Rev. Ernest Swartz, who is the new pastor of St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Florissant, Missouri.
Louis K. Juden Post 63 of the American Legion is determined not to let vandals discourage its efforts at Cape Rock Park; for the fifth time in as many weeks, vandals have destroyed efforts to fly the American flag next to a sign displaying the name of the park's benefactors.
CAIRO, Ill. -- Gov. Richard B. Ogilvie orders 70 state troopers to Cairo to take over patrol of this racially tense city; he says he acted on information from the state police superintendent, who informed the governor "white citizens, deputized by the sheriff and coroner, were patrolling the streets, stopping people and causing serious problems for regularly constituted law enforcement officers."
Gordonville Road, closed to all except local traffic from Edgewood Drive west since last November, will be opened to through traffic in about two weeks; crews this week have graded the cut-off portion of Gordonville Road to link it with the completed paved section of Route K, just east of the Holiday Inn.
Lt. Col. Louis H. Renfrow, speaking to the graduating class and their friends and parents at State College in the morning, says bad thinking rather than bad dictators has been the cause of the present World War, and when we once again can seek the end and purpose of life we can make the Ship of Democracy sail safely into port; an alumnus of the college, Renfrow is also the first commencement speaker in the 70-year history of the college to have a son -- Robert Kelso Renfrow -- in the graduating class.
In U.S. Court here, Judge Rubey M. Hulen overrules a motion by the government for a new trial in the Cape Girardeau post office site case; whether an appeal of the suit will be taken hasn't been determined.
Submarine Chaser 2, vanguard of the naval fleet, steams into Cape Girardeau at 3:30 p.m.; the commanding officer, after making his ship secure to a barge at the foot of Themis Street, informs Mayor H.H. Haas the other boats should reach here by 5:30; the submarine and the Isabel draw so much water, at several places it was necessary for the chasers to take soundings; this caused much delay between Grand Tower, Illinois, and this city.
The Cape Girardeau Commercial Club receives a communication from Frank Rand, president of International Shoe Co., saying his board of directors has voted to accept the club's proposition and agrees to proceed with enlarging the shoe factory here; it will be made 50% larger right away.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
