Out of the past: June 18

Over the next 60 days, Cape Girardeau city officials plan to inspect the old Boatmen's Bank building at Main Street and Broadway in an effort to determined whether the city should buy it; if the deal goes through, the city could move the Convention and Visitors Bureau there, use the drive-up windows for accepting payments of city bills, and use the vaults for storing city records.
A man dressed as a construction worker -- hardhat and orange safety vest and all -- got away with an undetermined amount of cash from the Cape Regional Credit Union, 2427 Cape Centre Drive, yesterday morning; the armed robbery occurred at 10:34 a.m., and no one was hurt during the robbery; the robber fled on foot.
A seven-year member of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, Patrolman Fred L. Kaempfer, has resigned, charging Chief Irvin E. Beard has discriminated against him to the point he is now "not much more than a fixture" on the department; Kaempfer handed a letter of resignation to Beard yesterday and delivered another to the home of City Manager W.G. Lawley; his resignation is effective July 1.
Coleman's Barbecue opened last week on Broadway, operated under a franchise by Mr. and Mrs. Jim Lindsay, who also have one of the units at Sikeston, Missouri; the local store, built by Max Stovall and leased to the Lindsays, is the 67th in the Memphis, Tennessee-based chain.
Cresting at 38.65 feet and at a standstill this morning, the Mississippi River is expected to begin falling later today, dropping a foot or so before it begins a second predicted rise of a new flood; only four stores on Main Street have been affected by the latest flooding, those nearest Independence Street having closed.
A large portion of the students attending the summer session at State College are dissatisfied with daylight saving time and have been circulating a petition calling for it to be abolished; students who commute to classes each day from outlying communities at distances of 30 miles or more away are particularly opposed to fast time.
Mrs. C.A. Curry and Arvene Brasfield are teachers in the Sunday school of St. James AME Church following an election by the Sunday school board; they succeed Bessie Burnett and Myrtle Pettigrew.
The Vestry and Guild of Christ Episcopal Church have jointly decided to make some needed improvements to the church building and some repairs; it is planned to install a pipeless furnace immediately; later, repairs to the outer and inner walls will be made and the interior redecorated; the ceiling will be much improved by the removal of the white paint and restoration of the original color of the wood.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
