Out of the past: June 18

1997

Over the next 60 days, Cape Girardeau city officials plan to inspect the old Boatmen's Bank building at Main Street and Broadway in an effort to determined whether the city should buy it; if the deal goes through, the city could move the Convention and Visitors Bureau there, use the drive-up windows for accepting payments of city bills, and use the vaults for storing city records.

A man dressed as a construction worker -- hardhat and orange safety vest and all -- got away with an undetermined amount of cash from the Cape Regional Credit Union, 2427 Cape Centre Drive, yesterday morning; the armed robbery occurred at 10:34 a.m., and no one was hurt during the robbery; the robber fled on foot.

1972

A seven-year member of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, Patrolman Fred L. Kaempfer, has resigned, charging Chief Irvin E. Beard has discriminated against him to the point he is now "not much more than a fixture" on the department; Kaempfer handed a letter of resignation to Beard yesterday and delivered another to the home of City Manager W.G. Lawley; his resignation is effective July 1.

Coleman's Barbecue opened last week on Broadway, operated under a franchise by Mr. and Mrs. Jim Lindsay, who also have one of the units at Sikeston, Missouri; the local store, built by Max Stovall and leased to the Lindsays, is the 67th in the Memphis, Tennessee-based chain.