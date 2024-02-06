Out of the past: June 17

1997

The Cape Girardeau City Council voted against recommendations of the Planning and Zoning Commission twice last night; in preliminary votes, it balloted to allow George and Lora Lee Eaker to build a double-wide mobile home on a street of conventionally built homes and to allow the extension of Kent Drive south to Lexington Avenue; the council also gave final approval to th $52.7 million 1997-98 budget that includes 2% raises for city employees beyond what they get from merit increases.

More than 14 months after Cape Girardeau voters approved a city charter amendment creating a city Ethics Commission the members have been appointed by the City Council: Mark Slinkard, Stephen Stigers, Bo Schantz, Dennis Dobson, William Donnelly, John Egbuka and William Killian.

1972

Riverside West Builders Supply, Inc., has purchased a 6-acre tract in the Nash Road industrial area as a site for a plant to produce building components; truss and panel work is currently being done by the firm at its west side location, and plans are to move this into new quarters in the industrial area where an expanded operation will be permitted; this will release the present space for other company functions.

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Drury Development Co. has started construction of an economy class motel at Sikeston, this one to have 82 units, with room for expansion; it is located just west of the Drury-owned Ramada Inn, where additions have been made to dining facilities; the company also has a 20-family apartment building in Sikeston nearing completion.