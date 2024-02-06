Out of the past: June 17

The Cape Girardeau City Council voted against recommendations of the Planning and Zoning Commission twice last night; in preliminary votes, it balloted to allow George and Lora Lee Eaker to build a double-wide mobile home on a street of conventionally built homes and to allow the extension of Kent Drive south to Lexington Avenue; the council also gave final approval to th $52.7 million 1997-98 budget that includes 2% raises for city employees beyond what they get from merit increases.
More than 14 months after Cape Girardeau voters approved a city charter amendment creating a city Ethics Commission the members have been appointed by the City Council: Mark Slinkard, Stephen Stigers, Bo Schantz, Dennis Dobson, William Donnelly, John Egbuka and William Killian.
Riverside West Builders Supply, Inc., has purchased a 6-acre tract in the Nash Road industrial area as a site for a plant to produce building components; truss and panel work is currently being done by the firm at its west side location, and plans are to move this into new quarters in the industrial area where an expanded operation will be permitted; this will release the present space for other company functions.
SIKESTON, Mo. -- Drury Development Co. has started construction of an economy class motel at Sikeston, this one to have 82 units, with room for expansion; it is located just west of the Drury-owned Ramada Inn, where additions have been made to dining facilities; the company also has a 20-family apartment building in Sikeston nearing completion.
Cape Girardeau's city tax rate, set a year ago at 90 cents, an increase of 12 cents over the previous year, will remain the same for the next fiscal year under an ordinance placed on file for a week's inspection by the City Council yesterday; under the tax ordinance, the rates for various categories remain the same: 70 cents, general revenue; 6 cents, park fund; 8 cents, public library fund; 4 cents, municipal band, and 2 cents, park bond sinking and interest fund.
After many months of discussion, parking meters came before the Cape Girardeau City Council for a vote yesterday, and the result was a 2-2 draw of the four-member body; under the rules of procedure, the motion failed due to the tie, leaving the matter where it was before the vote; both the Retail Merchants Association and the Chamber of Commerce have come out in favor of the installation of meters downtown.
Flora Drusch is in Cape Girardeau visiting her parents, Mr. and Mrs. E. Drusch on South Pacific Street; she has been playing a Hope-Jones orchestra organ in a large picture house at Hamilton, Ohio, for a long time, and has a very fine position.
SIKESTON, Mo. -- The Rev. George M. Ryan, pastor of the Catholic church here, and his brother, the Rev. D.J. Ryan, pastor of the New Madrid, Missouri, Catholic church, are preparing to leave for a vacation trip to Ireland, most of which will be spent with their mother and other relatives at their former home in County Tipperary; their pulpits will be filled until their return in September by young priests from Kenrick Seminary in St. Louis.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
