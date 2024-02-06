Out of the past: June 17

1995

Cape Girardeau Mayor Al Spradling III has changed his mind on the golf and recreation fee hikes; on Monday he plans to ask the City Council to scale back the fee hikes to bring them in line with the city's 5% annual cap on tax and fee increases; originally, golf and recreation fees were set to increase by as much as 8% in the city budget.

Saint Francis Medical Center honored achievement at its annual banquet yesterday; retired Circuit Court Judge Marybelle Mueller received the hospital's first Community Achievement Award, and Dan Niswonger, a Cape Girardeau police officer injured while on duty, received the first Courageous Patient Award.

1970

The anticipated proposal of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department for increased job benefits was officially presented to the City Council last night; it calls for a salary increase of $100 per month across the board, health, welfare and retirement benefits, revision of holiday, "Kelly Day" and vacation schedules, and proposes starting pay for a fireman be boosted an additional $25 to compare with the beginning salary of a patrolman on the police department.

CAIRO, Ill. -- The first stage of construction of the Interstate 57 bridge across the Mississippi River north of here is nearing completion; the construction project is in the form of a landfill, which will provide an approach to the four-lane structure that will connect the Illinois and Missouri portions of the nationwide interstate highway system.