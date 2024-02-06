Out of the past: June 17

1993

The Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau will start operating under a new contract next month; it was officially announced during a meeting of the CVB Advisory Board last night that the CVB will receive its new directions from the Cape Girardeau City Council during the fiscal year that starts July 1.

MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Missouri State Auditor Margaret Kelly has begun an audit of Bollinger County in accordance with state regulations; a team of auditors is reviewing county records at the courthouse in Marble Hill as part of the audit's field work phase.

1968

A large Cape Girardeau County delegation is expected to attend the third annual Truman Day Rally at Poplar Bluff, Missouri, July 6 at which Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey will speak; Edward L. Downs, Cape Girardeau County Democratic chairman, says the county has been alloted 50 tickets, but he hopes 50 more will become available.

Three law enforcement officers who aided in rescue operations when the R.B. Potashnick airplane crashed south of the municipal airport May 10 have been awarded a "Citation for Bravery" by the National Police Officers Association; the award, the second-highest offered by the association, was given to Cpl. Norman W. Copeland and trooper Bill J. Adams, both of the Missouri Highway Patrol, and Cape Girardeau County Deputy Sheriff Gene E. Huckstep.