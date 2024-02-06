Out of the past: June 17

The Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau will start operating under a new contract next month; it was officially announced during a meeting of the CVB Advisory Board last night that the CVB will receive its new directions from the Cape Girardeau City Council during the fiscal year that starts July 1.
MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Missouri State Auditor Margaret Kelly has begun an audit of Bollinger County in accordance with state regulations; a team of auditors is reviewing county records at the courthouse in Marble Hill as part of the audit's field work phase.
A large Cape Girardeau County delegation is expected to attend the third annual Truman Day Rally at Poplar Bluff, Missouri, July 6 at which Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey will speak; Edward L. Downs, Cape Girardeau County Democratic chairman, says the county has been alloted 50 tickets, but he hopes 50 more will become available.
Three law enforcement officers who aided in rescue operations when the R.B. Potashnick airplane crashed south of the municipal airport May 10 have been awarded a "Citation for Bravery" by the National Police Officers Association; the award, the second-highest offered by the association, was given to Cpl. Norman W. Copeland and trooper Bill J. Adams, both of the Missouri Highway Patrol, and Cape Girardeau County Deputy Sheriff Gene E. Huckstep.
Cpl. Wayne W. Long, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Long of Jackson, lost his life June 13 in the Pacific war area, a message to the family Wednesday said; Long enlisted March 7, 1941, and on March 25 was already in Hawaii; so far as his relatives know, he has been in that area since then.
It seems there's no stopping the Mississippi River this summer; an additional two-tenths of a foot rise during the last 24 hours brings the stage at Cape Girardeau to 34.9 feet, and there's more water coming; the latest prediction is a crest of 36 feet Monday.
Cape Girardeau Mayor H.H. Haas received a letter from the State Utilities Council at Jefferson City stating the requested rate increase for water, light and gas here has been held up and a hearing will take place in Cape Girardeau in the near future; Haas said he will strongly oppose the increase, as the utilities company fails to give adequate service and has made little effort to comply with its franchise contract.
A representative of a manufacturing plant for making crockery and queensware has been visiting Cape Girardeau for several days looking into conditions for the establishment of a plant here to work about 100 men.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
